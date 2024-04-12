Clarkson University Ranks Top-100 in U.S. News and World Report Best MBA Programs

POTSDAM, N.Y., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's global economy, an MBA opens the doors to opportunities in almost any industry. The MBA program at Clarkson University's David D. Reh School of Business continues to be one of the best places to explore those opportunities.

U.S. News and World Report has announced that Clarkson University's full-time MBA program is ranked in the top-100 in the United States. U.S. News' Best Business Schools rankings compare full-time MBA programs on their career placement success, student excellence and qualitative assessments by experts and peer institutions.

"We are thrilled that our full-time MBA program has been recognized as one of the top 100 in the nation," said Bebonchu Atems, Interim Dean of the David D. Reh School of Business. "This prestigious ranking underscores our commitment to academic excellence, career placement success, and the exceptional quality of our students and faculty. We are immensely proud of this achievement and remain dedicated to providing a transformative educational experience that prepares our graduates to excel in today's dynamic business landscape."

"Our commitment to continuous improvement and innovation for the marketplace, and deep connections with our corporate partners is a big part of our program's ranking and reputation," said Josh LaFave, Director of Graduate Business Programs. "We prepare leaders who solve problems, create viable solutions, and work effectively in ambiguous situations. Our partners seek students from our programs nationwide to make an immediate impact upon graduation."

The Master of Business Administration at Clarkson University prepares students for leadership roles in the fast-paced world of business. Students will sharpen their strategic thinking, develop leadership skills and generate innovative solutions.

Students can earn the degree in as few as nine months at Clarkson's Potsdam Campus, and will receive a solid foundation in essential business competencies with core courses, and use electives to focus your studies on your unique goals.

For more information about Clarkson's MBA program, visit clarkson.edu/academics/majors-minors/mba.

The David D. Reh School of Business is integral to Clarkson's proven STEM-focused education, research and innovation ecosystem. The school's Bachelor of Science in Business Analytics degree recently became the newest of several business programs at Clarkson to be recognized by the U.S. government as STEM-designated. Other STEM-designated programs within the Reh School of Business include the Bachelor of Science in Engineering and Management, Master of Science in Healthcare Data Analytics and MBA in Business Analytics.

At the Reh School, STEM means more than just a designation of programs. Clarkson's business programs are designed with the same STEM mindset as the corporate partners who recruit Clarkson students for industry-relevant careers that deliver an unparalleled ROI. In fact, U.S. News & World Report ranked Clarkson's Online MBA program among the Best Online MBA Programs of 2024.

For more information on the David D. Reh School of Business, visit clarkson.edu/academics/schools-colleges/business.

Media Contact: Jake Newman, [email protected]

SOURCE Clarkson University