Clarkston Consulting Accredited as Provider of IACET CEUs

DURHAM, N.C., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) has awarded Clarkston Consulting status as an Accredited Provider of Continuing Education Units (CEUs). With this designation, Clarkston's qualified learning, development, and corporate training programs will provide attendees with CEUs across a variety of both core business and functionally-aligned subject areas.

For nearly 30 years, IACET has set the model for learning process excellence and high-quality continuing education. IACET verifies and measures all aspects of a learning program across 10 nationally-recognized categories in order to assure best-in-class standards. To achieve this accreditation, Clarkston underwent a rigorous application process including evaluation of the firm's training design, development, and delivery practices, an onsite review, and an assessment of Clarkston's adherence to IACET's robust education criteria.

For Clarkston, attaining this designation has been a strategic imperative in order to continuously meet the demands of the evolving business landscape for Clarkston clients.

"The nature of work and the workforce is changing. Technological innovations and new operational modalities have disrupted nearly every business model. For our clients, competing in the global economy isn't just about leveraging those innovations for their own business but arming their workforce with the skills that help them effectively meet this disruption and thrive in the world it creates," said Clarkston CEO Tom Finegan.

Clarkston's continuing education program includes offerings for clients and employees around hard and soft skills in management, strategy, quality & regulatory, supply chain, sales & marketing, SAP, and data science. A sampling of courses includes leadership development, diversity, strategic innovation, program and people management, process design and analysis, digital marketing, laboratory operations and technology, data integrity, and operational excellence.

Clarkston Managing Partner of Human Resources Michael Leary on the accreditation, "Today, providing a positive employee experience is more than just a great benefits package or flexible work policies. We have a responsibility to our stewards to do everything we can to help them continuously develop their portfolio of skills. Attaining the IACET recognition ensures Clarkston is providing high quality learning opportunities that enable success for our people and our clients now and wherever the future takes them."

Clarkston's IACET accreditation period extends for five years and covers both in-person and virtual models. In addition to the defined educational opportunities, Clarkston will partner with businesses to customize offerings to align to specific business objectives or organizational strategies. For individuals or businesses interested in Clarkston's learning, development, and corporate training opportunities, visit here or contact Clarkston at info@clarkstonconsulting.com.

About Clarkston Consulting

Businesses across the consumer products and life sciences industries partner with Clarkston Consulting to enhance strategic decision-making, improve operational efficiency, implement new technologies, and promote business growth and market diversification. Leveraging deep functional and industry expertise, our people discover, design, and deliver solutions that fit your business, your goals, and your future. At Clarkston Consulting, your purpose is our purpose

About IACET

The International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) is a non-profit association dedicated to quality continuing education and training programs. IACET is the only standard-setting organization approved by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) for continuing education and training. The ANSI/IACET Standard is the core of thousands of educational programs worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.iacet.org or reach out to info@iacet.org / call 703-763-0705 ext. 107.

