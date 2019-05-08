Clarkston Consulting Announces Its Participation at SAPPHIRE NOW® to Showcase Use of Settlement Management and Combined CO-PA for Gross-to-Net Revenue Analysis

ORLANDO, Fla., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarkston Consulting, an SAP partner, today announced that it will participate at SAPPHIRE NOW® and ASUG Annual Conference being held May 7-9 in Orlando, Florida in booth #1234. For almost 30 years, Clarkston Consulting has partnered with businesses in the life sciences, consumer products, and wholesale industries to realize innovation, market growth, and business transformation through leading platforms and solutions from SAP. Clarkston consultants Victor Sison and Vijay Pal will deliver a session based on work with leading life sciences companies in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries.

This session, Use of Settlement Management and Combined CO-PA for Gross-to-Net Revenue Analysis, will explore the challenges life sciences companies face in tracking the effect of changing discounts, rebates, chargebacks, and promotions to gross-to-net revenue analysis. Through this session, attendees will learn how to better leverage CO-PA to link contract-related pricing conditions to revenue modeling.

Each year, SAPPHIRE NOW affords an unmatched opportunity to network, collaborate, and learn with the SAP and ASUG communities. With nearly 30 years' experience delivering SAP consulting services, Clarkston welcomes the opportunity to again share insights and experience helping life sciences clients navigate the complex and everchanging pricing, regulatory, and financial environment using SAP solutions. As life sciences businesses continue to seek innovative pricing agreements, SAPPHIRE NOW serves as an optimal platform for sharing lessons learned and best practices in this endeavor.

"Our clients continue to face an evolving landscape of technological, commercial, and operational challenges. Over the last three decades, Clarkston has partnered with clients to utilize the best-in-class solutions from SAP to not only address challenges, but to achieve improved operational flexibility, enhanced efficiencies, and better value for the patients and consumers they serve," said Mike Hackett, Managing Partner at Clarkston Consulting.

Hackett continued, "The SAPPHIRE NOW event is the perfect opportunity to share these experiences and understand how members of the SAP and ASUG communities are tackling the same challenges."

SAPPHIRE NOW and ASUG Annual Conference are the world's premier business technology event and largest SAP customer-run conference, offering attendees the opportunity to learn and network with customers, SAP executives, partners, and experts across the entire SAP ecosystem.

About Clarkston Consulting

Businesses across the consumer products and life sciences industries partner with Clarkston Consulting to innovate strategic decision-making, improve operational efficiencies, implement new technologies, and promote business growth and market diversification. Leveraging deep functional and industry expertise, our people discover, design, and deliver solutions that fit your business, your goals, and your future. At Clarkston, your purpose is our purpose.

