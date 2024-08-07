Clarkston Consulting Announces Promotions of Chio, Erickson

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading business consulting firm Clarkston Consulting announced today the promotions of Aaron Chio to Partner and Stacey Erickson to Associate Partner. In their new roles, Chio and Erickson will continue to deliver brilliant service and innovative solutions to our clients across the life sciences, consumer products, and retail industries as well as serve as key mentors to Clarkston stewards, helping to shape the future of the firm.

"As we continue to navigate a rapidly changing business landscape – one marked by continued inflationary challenges, geopolitical factors, the increased presence of artificial intelligence, and more – one thing remains constant: at Clarkston, our people are our greatest asset," said Clarkston Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman Tom Finegan.

"Aaron Chio and Stacey Erickson are two people who exemplify the innovation, dedication, and passion necessary to drive our firm's growth, ultimately ensuring we continue to deliver unparalleled value to our clients and maintain our competitive edge," Finegan added.

Aaron Chio, Partner

Aaron Chio has extensive experience in strategy, innovative technology, and process optimization, having led dozens of workshops with global companies across the US, Latin America, and Europe to help companies uncover new growth opportunities and successfully transform themselves. During his tenure at Clarkston, Aaron has been an instrumental leader in our management consulting practice, working with clients across the life sciences, consumer products, and retail industries to guide their business-wide transformations. Aaron is an economist with an MBA from the Questrom School of Business at Boston University. He has received executive education from the UCLA Anderson School of Management and the Tecnologico de Monterrey in Mexico, and he is fluent in Spanish. Aaron is also the partner sponsor of Clarkston's Pan-Asian Support Network.

Stacey Erickson, Associate Partner

Stacey Erickson has more than 25 years of experience in operations, supply chain, quality systems, and procurement within regulated environments, including deep medical device expertise. During her time at Clarkston, she has served in Director and Client Sales Executive roles, working with clients to help them achieve their goals and drive their long-term strategy. Prior to joining Clarkston, Stacey was the Senior Director of Compliance Operations at Stryker and also spent 10 years working on European expatriate assignments. Stacey holds a B.S. in Business Administration from California Polytechnic State University and is a graduate of the Harvard Business School Global Leadership Program.

"Aaron and Stacey have been invaluable assets to our firm, each bringing unique strengths and unwavering commitment to our clients and stewards. Building upon his strong operational focus, Aaron's strategic vision and creativity have been particularly instrumental in growing our management consulting practice, and Stacey's client-centric approach and deep industry experience have contributed to the growth of our technology operations and implementation services," said Clarkston President Mike Hackett.

Hackett added, "Their promotions are well-deserved, and as they step into their new roles, I am certain their passion and expertise will further enhance our ability to deliver outstanding value to our clients and support the growth of our firm."

About Clarkston Consulting

Businesses across the life sciences, consumer products, and retail industries partner with Clarkston Consulting to enhance strategic decision-making, improve operational efficiency, implement new technologies, and promote business growth and market diversification. Leveraging deep functional and industry expertise, our people discover, design, and deliver solutions that fit your business, your goals, and your future. At Clarkston Consulting, your purpose is our purpose.

SOURCE Clarkston Consulting