Clarkston Consulting Announces Promotions of Lynette Nazabal, Evan Shirley to Associate Partner

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading business consulting firm Clarkston Consulting announced today the promotions of Lynette Nazabal and Evan Shirley to Associate Partner. In their new roles, Nazabal and Shirley will continue to provide their respective expertise to clients across the life sciences, consumer products, and retail industries while also helping to guide the firm's future and the development of its stewards.

Between them, Nazabal and Shirley bring a wealth of industry expertise and consulting experience helping Clarkston clients navigate challenges across the functional areas of their business. Nazabal has nearly two decades of experience in the life sciences space, ranging from quality systems and laboratory operations to IT infrastructure and manufacturing execution systems. Shirley is a recognized trailblazer in strategy, organizational performance, and sales and marketing and has been instrumental in driving Clarkston's recognition as a leader in consumer engagement, eCommerce, and patient engagement.

"During their tenures at Clarkston, Lynette and Evan have both consistently delivered for our clients and have helped our firm grow to what it is today. I am excited for Lynette and Evan to join our leadership team, as I know their expertise and innovative thinking will help our firm continue to grow and expand to better serve our clients," said Clarkston Chief Executive Officer Tom Finegan.

Lynette Nazabal, Associate Partner

Lynette Nazabal has worked within the pharmaceutical and biotech industry for almost 18 years. Her differentiated experience includes quality systems, laboratory operations and technology, validation, and regulatory operations and compliance. She also has considerable expertise in manufacturing execution systems and manufacturing automation, where her experience and strategic insights have been instrumental in growing the firm's services in this area. In addition to her extensive laboratory and quality experience, Nazabal has supported multiple pre-commercial companies as they developed digital strategies and IT commercialization roadmaps. Nazabal is based out of Holly Springs, North Carolina.

Evan Shirley, Associate Partner

Evan Shirley has spent his career serving global clients across the consumer products and life sciences industries, advising them in areas such as corporate strategy, strategic growth, sales and marketing, eCommerce and direct-to-consumer, mergers and acquisitions, and technology. During his tenure at Clarkston, Shirley has been an invaluable asset to the management consulting and operations practice, identifying innovative and effective ways to best solve clients' most pressing challenges. Shirley is based out of San Diego, California.

"I am confident that both Lynette and Evan will continue to enhance Clarkston's reputation as a leading management consulting firm and invest in the development of our people as they successfully move into their new roles as Associate Partner," said Clarkston President Mike Hackett.

About Clarkston Consulting

Businesses across the life sciences, consumer products, and retail industries partner with Clarkston Consulting to enhance strategic decision-making, improve operational efficiency, implement new technologies, and promote business growth and market diversification. Leveraging deep functional and industry expertise, our people discover, design, and deliver solutions that fit your business, your goals, and your future. At Clarkston Consulting, your purpose is our purpose. Clarkstonconsulting.com

SOURCE Clarkston Consulting