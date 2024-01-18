Clarkston Consulting Announces Promotions of Lynette Nazabal, Evan Shirley to Associate Partner

News provided by

Clarkston Consulting

18 Jan, 2024, 06:15 ET

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading business consulting firm Clarkston Consulting announced today the promotions of Lynette Nazabal and Evan Shirley to Associate Partner. In their new roles, Nazabal and Shirley will continue to provide their respective expertise to clients across the life sciences, consumer products, and retail industries while also helping to guide the firm's future and the development of its stewards.  

Between them, Nazabal and Shirley bring a wealth of industry expertise and consulting experience helping Clarkston clients navigate challenges across the functional areas of their business. Nazabal has nearly two decades of experience in the life sciences space, ranging from quality systems and laboratory operations to IT infrastructure and manufacturing execution systems. Shirley is a recognized trailblazer in strategy, organizational performance, and sales and marketing and has been instrumental in driving Clarkston's recognition as a leader in consumer engagement, eCommerce, and patient engagement.

"During their tenures at Clarkston, Lynette and Evan have both consistently delivered for our clients and have helped our firm grow to what it is today. I am excited for Lynette and Evan to join our leadership team, as I know their expertise and innovative thinking will help our firm continue to grow and expand to better serve our clients," said Clarkston Chief Executive Officer Tom Finegan.

Lynette Nazabal, Associate Partner

Lynette Nazabal has worked within the pharmaceutical and biotech industry for almost 18 years. Her differentiated experience includes quality systems, laboratory operations and technology, validation, and regulatory operations and compliance. She also has considerable expertise in manufacturing execution systems and manufacturing automation, where her experience and strategic insights have been instrumental in growing the firm's services in this area. In addition to her extensive laboratory and quality experience, Nazabal has supported multiple pre-commercial companies as they developed digital strategies and IT commercialization roadmaps. Nazabal is based out of Holly Springs, North Carolina.

Evan Shirley, Associate Partner

Evan Shirley has spent his career serving global clients across the consumer products and life sciences industries, advising them in areas such as corporate strategy, strategic growth, sales and marketing, eCommerce and direct-to-consumer, mergers and acquisitions, and technology. During his tenure at Clarkston, Shirley has been an invaluable asset to the management consulting and operations practice, identifying innovative and effective ways to best solve clients' most pressing challenges. Shirley is based out of San Diego, California.

"I am confident that both Lynette and Evan will continue to enhance Clarkston's reputation as a leading management consulting firm and invest in the development of our people as they successfully move into their new roles as Associate Partner," said Clarkston President Mike Hackett.

About Clarkston Consulting

Businesses across the life sciences, consumer products, and retail industries partner with Clarkston Consulting to enhance strategic decision-making, improve operational efficiency, implement new technologies, and promote business growth and market diversification. Leveraging deep functional and industry expertise, our people discover, design, and deliver solutions that fit your business, your goals, and your future. At Clarkston Consulting, your purpose is our purpose. Clarkstonconsulting.com

SOURCE Clarkston Consulting

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.