Clarkston Consulting Included in Gartner 2019 Market Guide for Supply Chain Strategy and Operations Consulting

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarkston Consulting announced today that the world's leading research and advisory company Gartner has mentioned the consulting firm in the report, Market Guide for Supply Chain Strategy and Operations Consulting1 (report available to Gartner subscribers).

For nearly 30 years, Clarkston has partnered with organizations in the life sciences, consumer products, and retail industries to create and implement solutions to the most pressing business challenges facing the market. With both industries, supply chain strategy and operations represent a critical area of focus as consumers and patients alike demand new capabilities in speed, agility, and more.

According to the report, "the supply chain strategy and operations consulting market is transforming as consulting firms shift their delivery models and large providers continue to acquire specialists. Supply chain leaders can use this Market Guide when searching for a supply chain strategy and/or operations consulting firm." The report specifically recognizes Clarkston as a Specialist Service Provider.

"Market forces have created an economy of immediacy wherein patients, consumers, and business stakeholders are forcing unprecedented challenges on the supply chain function. And speed isn't even the only demand - sustainability, cost-efficiency, transparency – the mandates of the supply chain today are only growing. Helping our clients meet these new demands with targeted solutions and capabilities has been a strategic focus for Clarkston. We believe this recognition validates our approach and encourages further development of the critical solutions to help drive our clients' supply chain, and business, forward," said Clarkston President Paul Garrison.

New strategies, skills, and tools can help organizations realize the capacity for meeting market dynamics but achieving those capabilities requires more than a simple software purchase or process modification.

Supply chain consulting partner Bruce Twery on the transformation process, "Operational effectiveness is just table stakes. Your company's supply chain should aim higher. At their best, supply chains enable growth and advantage. Supply chain designs should be the outcome of explicit and well-considered trade-offs between service, cost and inventory. Clarkston helps clients to align the supply chain with their strategic intent and to adjust when the competitive ground shifts. New digital technologies are enabling a whole new set of opportunities, but it is critical to understand how the supply chain can create value in your company."

Twery continued, "We believe our industry focus in life sciences, consumer products, and retail paired with our functional expertise allows us to empower our clients to revolutionize their supply chain and manufacturing functions for real value."

Clarkston Consulting has previously been recognized by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in the 2018 Market Guide for Supply Chain Planning System Integrators (report available to Gartner subscribers).²

1Gartner, Market Guide for Supply Chain Strategy and Operations Consulting, Michael Dominy, Kamala Raman, 23 July 2019.

²Gartner, Market Guide for Supply Chain Planning System Integrators, Amber Salley, 11, December 2018.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Clarkston Consulting

Businesses across the consumer products and life sciences industries partner with Clarkston Consulting to enhance strategic decision-making, improve operational efficiency, implement new technologies, and promote business growth and market diversification. Leveraging deep functional and industry expertise, our people discover, design, and deliver solutions that fit your business, your goals, and your future. At Clarkston Consulting, your purpose is our purpose.

