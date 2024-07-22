Clarkston Consulting Launches Clarkston Global to Enhance Service Delivery

DURHAM, N.C., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarkston Consulting, a leader in business and IT consulting, announced today the launch of Clarkston Global, a strategic investment aimed at bolstering service capabilities and the expansion of global delivery capabilities for clients in the life sciences, consumer products, and retail industries.

For over 30 years, Clarkston has provided a wide range of services and solutions covering the critical functions of modern businesses. Over time, Clarkston's services have adapted and evolved to meet the needs of clients while investing in services and capabilities to better address evolving market and industry dynamics. The launch of Clarkston Global furthers that mission by launching a new office in Pune, India to add offshore resources enhancing Clarkston's ability to deliver projects and managed service support 24/7 and move at the speed of client needs. This expansion will allow Clarkston to expand delivery services and meet their industry-recognized commitment to brilliant client service.

"We are excited about the opportunities Clarkston Global presents for our clients," said Clarkston Consulting CEO Tom Finegan. "This investment aligns closely with our strategic goal to expand service offerings while continuing to maintain the highest standards of client satisfaction."

The establishment of Clarkston Global underscores Clarkston's commitment to enhancing global delivery capabilities and meeting client expectations for quality and efficiency. The expansion of the team will allow seamless support across different time zones to optimize client service.

"Clarkston Global is enabling an expansion of our operational capabilities while maintaining that crucial cultural alignment that ultimately drives success in our client engagements. We're thrilled to expand our ability to serve our clients while bringing them the same level of service and dedication they've become accustomed to with our people," said Clarkston Consulting President Mike Hackett.

Looking forward, we will continue to identify and adopt new service areas where Clarkston Global can drive demonstrative value for our clients. To learn more about Clarkston Global, please visit us here or contact us here.

About Clarkston Consulting

Businesses across the life sciences, consumer products, and retail industries partner with Clarkston Consulting to enhance strategic decision-making, improve operational efficiency, implement new technologies, and promote business growth and market diversification. Leveraging deep functional and industry expertise, our people discover, design, and deliver solutions that fit your business, your goals, and your future. At Clarkston Consulting, your purpose is our purpose. Clarkstonconsulting.com

