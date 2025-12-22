Clarkston Consulting Provides Update on Firmwide AI Transformation and Launch of CLAIRE, Clarkston's Enterprise AI Engine

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarkston Consulting has announced the next phase of its internal Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transformation Initiative, highlighted by the launch of CLAIRE—Clarkston's AI Recommendation Engine, the firm's new enterprise AI platform designed to enhance how stewards work, collaborate, and deliver value to clients. This investment builds on Clarkston's long history of developing practical, results-driven solutions that support clients through evolving business and technology landscapes.

Over the course of the initiative, Clarkston has prioritized upskilling and enablement at scale. To date, client-serving professionals are trained to identify opportunities to apply AI in ways that reduce cost-to-serve, improve productivity, and deliver measurable outcomes. These efforts ensure that AI adoption at Clarkston is not theoretical but deeply embedded in day-to-day project delivery.

"Our AI transformation represents a direct investment in our stewards and, ultimately, in our clients," said Tom Finegan, CEO and Co-founder. "By pairing strong foundational training with purpose-built tools like CLAIRE, we are equipping our teams to operate more efficiently and offer innovative, sustainable solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients."

Introducing CLAIRE: Clarkston's AI Recommendation Engine

The launch of CLAIRE, powered by Enterprise ChatGPT from OpenAI, marks an important milestone for the firm. CLAIRE will serve as an enterprise-wide hub for generating insights, enhancing collaboration, improving accuracy, and accelerating project delivery. Through CLAIRE, stewards will also be able to develop secure, no-code custom tools that complement their subject matter expertise.

In addition to this enterprise tool, Clarkston is actively deploying AI solutions that support project work in areas such as requirements gathering, project planning, data validation and migration, script writing, and more. Each solution is developed with a clear objective: deliver meaningful value to our clients while optimizing delivery efficiency and steward productivity.

"We are committed to sharing our AI journey openly—our successes, our challenges, and the lessons we learn along the way," said Erik Sandstrom, AI Strategy Co-Lead. "Because the AI landscape is evolving rapidly, we're taking a structured and pragmatic approach to ensure that the solutions we implement consistently generate value for our clients."

AI Innovation That Builds on a Strong Foundation

The firm's transformation expands and accelerates the AI services Clarkston already provides, including AI Strategy & Roadmaps, AI Readiness Assessments, Data Architecture Modernization, and Analytics & AI Managed Services. Clarkston continues to design and deploy custom AI-powered tools for clients across its industry verticals, reinforcing a long-standing commitment to delivering practical solutions that work.

Clarkston is evaluating every opportunity—large or small—to incorporate AI in ways that improve delivery outcomes, enhance accuracy, and uncover insights not previously possible. The firm maintains a measured and value-oriented approach, ensuring that experimentation is paired with thoughtful implementation and strong stewardship.

"This AI initiative reflects our commitment to investing in our people and strengthening our capabilities so we can deliver brilliant client service," said Mike Hackett, President. "By embracing AI in a thoughtful and operationally grounded way, we are positioning both our clients and our stewards for long-term success."

About Clarkston Consulting

Businesses across the life sciences, consumer products, and retail industries partner with Clarkston Consulting to enhance strategic decision-making, improve operational efficiency, implement new technologies, and promote business growth and market diversification. Leveraging deep functional and industry expertise, our people discover, design, and deliver solutions that fit your business, your goals, and your future. At Clarkston Consulting, your purpose is our purpose. Clarkstonconsulting.com

SOURCE Clarkston Consulting