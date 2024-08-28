Claro Enterprise Solutions Announces New AI-Enhanced Back-to-School Safety and Security Starter Kit

Included cyber-physical security solutions to detect physical security threats while fostering a cyber-aware school environment.

MIRAMAR, Fla., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As schools prepare to welcome students back for a new academic year, Claro Enterprise Solutions introduces a convenient new safety and security starter kit for school leaders, part of the company's comprehensive strategy to address both cyber and physical threats.

Back-to-School Safety and Security Starter Kit from Claro Enterprise Solutions

Schools today face a complex, multi-modal risk landscape. Increased reliance on technology makes them vulnerable to cyber attacks like data breaches and ransomware, which can impact data like student grades or disrupt operations like annual registration. At the same time, physical threats like unauthorized intrusions, violence, and fire hazards remain a concern.

The new Safety and Security Starter Kit delivers an easy-to-deploy combination of core security capabilities, including:

Enhance your existing video surveillance infrastructure powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to elevate campus security, including automated alerts to detect threats and enable rapid response. Security Awareness Training: Use interactive online training designed to strengthen your school's defenses against phishing and other cyber threats. Engage your users with simulated phishing tests to reduce risks, assess vulnerabilities, and track progress with comprehensive reporting.

Peace of Mind for a Secure Learning Environment

Claro Enterprise Solutions' Safety and Security Starter Kit provides schools with a cost-effective and integrated solution to address key security challenges. The solution combination offers:

AI VIDEO ANALYTICS

AI-powered video analytics deliver real-time monitoring of campus activities, detecting and generating alerts for potential threats. This solution leverages existing video surveillance infrastructure and reduces staff burden thanks to an extra set of AI-powered eyes. Rapid Incident Response: By automating threat detection and alerting, our solutions can reduce incident response times, enabling schools to protect students and staff more effectively.

By automating threat detection and alerting, our solutions can reduce incident response times, enabling schools to protect students and staff more effectively. Seamless Integration: AI-led video monitoring integrates seamlessly with existing video surveillance infrastructure, leveraging your investment, minimizing disruption and maximizing efficiency.

SECURITY AWARENESS TRAINING

Utilize advanced AI to provide tailored phishing awareness training and simulated attacks based on users' current security knowledge. These targeted educational resources enhance understanding and strengthen defenses against online threats. Trust and Reassurance: A robust cyber-physical security strategy fosters a safe learning environment, providing peace of mind to parents, students, and staff.

"Our communities are closely connected with our schools and higher education organizations," said Chief Operating Officer, Cesar Salazar. "The Claro Enterprise Solutions Safety and Security Starter Kit expedites getting core cyber-physical security where it's desperately needed - school campuses and computer networks."

Claro Enterprise Solutions will attend the upcoming National Student Safety & Security Conference in Houston, Texas, from Oct. 28, 2024, to Oct. 30, 2024.

Watch the latest webinar to hear a real success story about Securing Schools with AI Video Analytics.

About Claro Enterprise Solutions

Claro Enterprise Solutions is a single-source IT solutions provider backed by global Latin American service provider América Móvil (NYSE: AMX). Claro Enterprise Solutions' cyber-physical approach to integrated solutions helps growing organizations strengthen security, increase productivity, and optimize performance. Our experts independently identify, implement, and manage technical solutions leveraging innovations in AI, Cloud, IoT and security. Claro Enterprise Solutions has earned a Great Place To Work® Certification™ and is headquartered outside Miami in Miramar, Florida. Find us online at usclaro.com.

