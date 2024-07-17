Claro Enterprise Solutions Awarded Comparably's Best Leadership Team Award for 2024

MIRAMAR, Fla., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Claro Enterprise Solutions is proud to announce that it has been recognized with Comparably's Best Leadership Team award for 2024. This honor reflects the outstanding leadership and management conducted throughout the company, as rated by its employees.

"We are humbled and honored to receive this recognition. While our leadership team serves as a catalyst, it is our skilled, dedicated, and relentless employees who truly drive our company forward, striving to consistently increase our customers' success and ultimately spur our growth. We are fortunate to act as conduits, empowering and enabling the incredible talent we have throughout our organization."

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform. This award is based on comprehensive feedback provided by its employees' evaluation of their CEO, leadership teams, and direct managers. Claro Enterprise Solutions is humbled to be acknowledged for fostering a positive and effective workplace environment by its team members.

About Claro Enterprise Solutions

Claro Enterprise Solutions is a single-source IT solutions provider backed by global Latin American service provider América Móvil (NYSE: AMX). Claro's cyber physical approach to integrated solutions helps growing organizations strengthen security, increase productivity, and optimize performance. Our experts independently identify, implement, and manage technical solutions leveraging innovations in AI, cloud, IoT and security. Claro Enterprise Solutions has earned a Great Place to Work® Certification™ and is headquartered outside Miami in Miramar, Florida.

About Comparably

Comparably, now part of ZoomInfo, is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with 20 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. Their organization offers job placement services with comprehensive data on wages and company culture. It offers services that include equity information, comparing salaries, and searching for jobs while still employed. Learn more at comparably.com and follow @Comparably on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

