Claro Enterprise Solutions Becomes an AWS Direct Connect Partner to Deliver Cloud Services

MIRAMAR, Fla., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Claro Enterprise Solutions, a leading global technology services company, today announced that it has been certified as an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Direct Connect Partner. The certification allows Claro Enterprise Solutions to provide customers with access to high-speed, secure MPLS connections through AWS cloud services.

"As a certified AWS Direct Connect Partner, we are able to offer our customers enhanced flexibility, functionality, and options in terms of network connectivity," said Jorge Rodríguez, President and CEO of Claro Enterprise Solutions. "These capabilities will be especially attractive to domestic, regional or global businesses moving to a hybrid on-premises and cloud environment to achieve higher speed and lower latency."

AWS Direct Connect is a network service that utilizes AWS cloud services to establish a private connection between AWS and a customer's datacenter, office or colocation environment. As a certified AWS Direct Connect Partner, Claro Enterprise Solutions has access to the AWS network via connection points in Miami and Dallas, providing natural points of entrance to the United States from Latin America and Mexico, respectively.

Based on a highly rigorous technical and business review process, the certification by AWS included proof-of-concept implementations for real-world customers to demonstrate deployment and management capabilities. This designation helps customers to identify AWS Partners that follow best practices for AWS services and that have experience and proven success in delivering specific AWS services to customers.

"Certification as an AWS Direct Connect Partner reflects our continued growth and evolution as a global IT and network services provider with extensive resources," said Rodríguez. "Through this collaboration, we will help established multinational enterprises expand their reach, as well as support mid-sized businesses looking to seize growth opportunities."

Claro Enterprise Solutions , LLC is a global technology services company that provides proven, tailored solutions and a seamless customer experience to help businesses evolve and adapt to constant change. The company has two decades of experience across 25 countries and focuses on continually developing new approaches to enterprise solutions for businesses of all sizes. From digital innovation to streamlined operations, from enhanced security to guaranteed reliability, our products and services help businesses run better, faster and more efficiently.

