Claro Enterprise Solutions Doubles U.S. Customer Portfolio to Accelerate Security, Productivity and Performance Advantages

"Claro Enterprise Solutions has been a cornerstone of our tech evolution. Together, we reduced network downtime, cut communication costs and streamlined response and resolution times to an unprecedented level of efficiency," said Celso Arrieta, IT Manager, City of Paris (TX) and a CES customer. "In a progressive city like ours in Paris, Texas, Claro Enterprise Solutions has been integral in making our city more resilient, efficient and connected."

Rapid growth in artificial intelligence (AI), Cloud, and Internet of Things (IoT) innovations are driving the Claro Enterprise Solutions portfolio expansion, which includes flexible deployment options for self-managed, selectively managed or fully managed cyber-physical solutions. Growing far beyond its heritage as a connectivity provider, Claro Enterprise Solutions invites you to meet us at the RSA Conference May 6-9 in San Fransisco to learn more about how our solutions can help.

Additions to the 25+ solutions portfolio include:

Cloud Productivity Solutions for Workforces, Schools, and Citizens

Cloud Data Backup & Recovery: Protect core operations and productivity amidst ransomware or human error with expansive new cross-platform Multi-cloud back-ups and fast, easy-to-use recovery services. With unlimited storage and retention, busy organizations can secure critical data from Emails, Microsoft Teams ™ chats, CRM customer history, payroll information, and internal SharePoint documentation. Business friendly flexibility allows for auto-running multiple backups per day and customization of data retention periods. Granular controls enable rapid restoration for applications such as Microsoft 365™, Dynamics 365™, Azure ™, Salesforce ™ and Google Workspace ™.

Multi-cloud Migration Safely and rapidly migrate data to Enterprise Claro Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS) or Microsoft Azure to diversify resources, reduce costs and protect service availability. Leave the technical work to experts, especially amidst recent cloud security incidents. Adopt a multi-cloud strategy to help minimize business disruption and protect productivity.

Cyber Security Solutions for Networks, Endpoints and Applications

Managed Threat Detection and Response (MDR): Meet compliance and security demands with newly expanded options for scalable cyber security threat detection. Choose from 24/7 expert-led threat hunting and automation with essential or complete service options. Complete service comes with additional full-scale human incident response and remediation to protect against threats. Right-size security to your organization's growth stage and improve deployment time and cost-efficiencies with new Claro Enterprise Solution technology partners and graduated levels of service.

Cyber Security Professional Services: Gain rich insights from expert technical assessments to continually improve security posture with enhanced vulnerability management and penetration testing capabilities. Recurring assessments and testing can support security compliance requirements, as well as help prioritize your ongoing IT and security needs.

As part of a grander mission to build smarter, safer communities, the Claro Enterprise Solutions' portfolio also includes physical security. The popular AI Video Analytics solution adds lightning-fast AI capabilities to existing security cameras to rapidly detect weapons on campuses, among many other use cases. IoT-based Asset Insight solutions help organizations easily track the condition and geo-location of physical assets among other intelligent telematics information like motion, acceleration, and shock detection. In addition, our solution provides global coverage and world class security, backed by the global connectivity footprint of CES and affiliated companies.

"We have worked relentlessly over the past years to identify those technology solutions that can best support growing customers and help solve their most concerning challenges in security and digital transformation," said Andres Mosquera, CEO of Claro Enterprise Solutions. "Our diverse, flexible and committed team sets us apart, together with a vastly enhanced set of solutions that can strengthen security, increase productivity and optimize overall technology performance."

"I must commend the exceptional service provided by the Claro Enterprise Solutions team. Their unwavering support and innovative solutions turned our visions into reality," added Celso Arrieta, IT Manager, City of Paris (TX). "Their ability to tailor solutions to our specific needs has surpassed all expectations. Our partnership has been nothing short of outstanding, and we look forward to continuing to leverage their expertise in the future."

Solutions are available through our direct account representatives and qualified channel partners.

About Claro Enterprise Solutions

Claro Enterprise Solutions is a single-source IT solutions provider backed by global Latin American service provider América Móvil (NYSE: AMX). Claro Enterprise Solutions' cyber-physical approach to integrated solutions helps growing organizations strengthen security, increase productivity, and optimize performance. Our experts independently identify, implement, and manage technical solutions leveraging innovations in AI, Cloud, IoT and security. Claro Enterprise Solutions has earned a Great Place To Work® Certification™ and is headquartered outside Miami in Miramar, Florida. Find us online at usclaro.com.

*All trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

MC: [email protected]

SOURCE Claro Enterprise Solutions