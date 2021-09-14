Claro Enterprise Solutions Engages Cybersecurity Expert Myrna Soto for Strategic Advisory Services

MIRAMAR, Fla., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Claro Enterprise Solutions , a leading global technology services company, today announced that Cybersecurity industry expert Myrna Soto will provide advisory services to strengthen and expand the firm's suite of Security offerings.

Soto is Founder and CEO of Apogee Executive Advisors LLC, a consulting firm specializing in the areas of Corporate Governance, Technology Risk Management, Cybersecurity, Mergers & Acquisitions, Corporate Development, Public & Private Board Service and Capital Investments. She also serves as a Board Member for several publicly traded organizations and a number of private companies. Prior to founding Apogee, Soto held a range of senior executive IT management positions, including nine years as Global Chief Information Security Officer at Comcast Corp. She also served as the COO of a Managed Security Services (MSSP) organization and a venture capital investor for early-stage Cybersecurity companies.

"Engaging a cybersecurity guru of Myrna's stature will deliver significant benefit to our customers," said Jorge Rodriguez, President and CEO of Claro Enterprise Solutions. "Her insights and expertise will be essential to aligning our Cybersecurity service offerings to the challenges of today's continually evolving risk landscape."

A key focus area will be to evaluate Claro Enterprise Solutions' portfolio of Security offerings, which currently includes Security Awareness Training, Vulnerability Analysis, Penetration Testing, Cyber Intelligence Services and Perimeter Security Services. In addition to identifying target markets and industry sectors for these products and services, she will leverage her expertise and insights to optimize the value that Claro Enterprise Solutions' Security offerings deliver to customers.

"In today's challenging environment, Security strategies must increasingly be tailored to specific business requirements," said Soto. "With its breadth and depth of resources, Claro Enterprise Solutions is ideally positioned to deliver the right mix of capabilities in a cost-effective manner. I'm looking forward to working with the team."

About Claro Enterprise Solutions

Claro Enterprise Solutions , LLC is a global technology services company that provides proven, tailored solutions and a seamless customer experience to help businesses evolve and adapt to constant change. The company has two decades of experience across 25 countries and focuses on continually developing new approaches to enterprise solutions for businesses of all sizes. From digital innovation to streamlined operations, from enhanced security to guaranteed reliability, our products and services help businesses run better, faster and more efficiently.

