Claro Enterprise Solutions Expands Technology Service Offerings to Accelerate Mergers and Acquisitions Integrations

New cloud migration, cyber security, and managed service solutions for growing organizations to streamline technology integration, enhance security, and improve operational efficiency.

MIRAMAR, Fla., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Claro Enterprise Solutions, a single-source technology solutions provider for growing organizations, announced expanded services to support merger and acquisition activity on buy-side and sell-side, as companies seek cost efficiencies and technology modernization. The expanded consulting, implementation and managed service offerings make it more expeditious for investors and acquired companies to merge technology infrastructure while improving cyber and physical security, productivity and performance.

"Claro Enterprise Solutions was the optimal decision as our customer sought to stand up managed IT services for a multi-national organization. Claro Enterprise Solutions had all the technology solutions they needed, plus an impressive flexibility and mindset that ensured the integration of the acquired entity was completed successfully. They deployed Cloud Migration Services and a Managed CyberSOC for incident response, while understanding the client's complex infrastructure. The client was pleased with the overall outcome and would use them for further acquisitions, as well as overall solutions and services," said Alex D'Angelo, Vice President at Ten Oaks Group.

After announcing a major expansion of its cyber-physical product-specific offerings in early 2024, Claro Enterprise Solutions is now rolling out additional standard and custom service offerings. While these are not limited to Mergers and Acquisitions use cases, as they support any company seeking ways to simplify and unify cyber security, cloud, IoT, and connectivity technology infrastructure, they have already seen an uptake from the investor community.

Services include:

Cloud Data Security

The Solution for Collaboration Security Management for Microsoft 365™ combines powerful tools with expert managed services to safeguard the organization's sensitive information while adhering to industry standard regulations.

Through an initial assessment, Claro Enterprise Solutions will create a customized remediation plan to address data exposure and risks, assuring compliance with the strictest regulations. Through managed services, Claro Enterprise Solutions monitors how the information is being shared, reducing the risk of oversharing and exposure of sensitive information.

Claro Enterprise Solutions' services cover the entire Microsoft 365™ journey, from migration to backup, policy enforcement, and risk reduction. Solution for Collaboration Security follows the NIST 2.0 standard, ensuring a comprehensive approach to data security needs.

Whether during the due diligence period or after the independent entity is established, they identify and govern what cloud-hosted data is shared with whom, flag any compliance-related activities, and enforce policies. In one customer assessment, over 30,000 abandoned links were discovered and promptly remediated, and over 100 hours were saved in manual IT configuration and reporting.

Cloud Data Migration

Claro Enterprise Solutions' Cloud Migration Services professional and managed services move newly acquired and existing (Microsoft 365)™ end users onto shared cloud infrastructures, safely and securely. Customers also use migrations to deploy multi-Cloud strategies to reduce impact should a single Cloud provider experience an outage, or to meet local data storage compliance requirements.

To address key security challenges in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), Claro Enterprise Solutions introduces its "Microsoft 365™ Readiness Suite". This comprehensive solution streamlines Microsoft 365™ integration with three core components: Cloud Migration Services, Cloud Backup, and Collaboration Security Management Data Risk Assessment. Each offering includes implementation support, providing M&A companies with a turnkey solution to identify risks, enhance security, and optimize their Microsoft 365™ investment during organizational transitions. The Microsoft 365™ Readiness Suite empowers businesses to navigate complex IT integrations efficiently, ensuring protected information sharing and safeguarding critical data throughout the M&A process.

Cyber Threat Detection & Response

As incidents impacting worldwide operations have shown, the complexity of today's technology ecosystem can inadvertently affect companies at any time. As part of Claro Enterprise Solutions' expanded technology services, it offers a robust suite of cyber threat detection and response capabilities designed to enhance security during critical Mergers and Acquisitions integrations. Claro Enterprise Solutions' Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and CyberSOC solutions provide continuous monitoring, advanced threat detection, and rapid incident response, ensuring that any security threats are identified and mitigated promptly.

Claro Enterprise Solutions' MDR service leverages sophisticated tools and expert analysts to detect and respond to threats in real-time, minimizing the potential impact of cyber incidents. Claro Enterprise Solutions' CyberSOC, a managed security operations center, adds another layer of protection by offering 24/7 monitoring and incident management, allowing companies to maintain an agile and resilient security posture even during the most complex mergers.

Additionally, Claro Enterprise Solutions' Penetration Testing and Vulnerability Management services are crucial for identifying and addressing potential weaknesses in both legacy and newly integrated systems. Penetration testing simulates cyber attacks to expose vulnerabilities that could be exploited by attackers, while the vulnerability management solutions continuously scan and assess the environment to ensure that any potential security gaps are identified and remediated before they can be exploited.

Together, these solutions provide a comprehensive approach to cyber threat detection and response, empowering companies to navigate the complexities of Mergers and Acquisitions with confidence, knowing that their infrastructure is secured against evolving threats.

About Claro Enterprise Solutions

Claro Enterprise Solutions is a single-source IT solutions provider backed by global Latin American service provider América Móvil (NYSE: AMX). Claro Enterprise Solutions' cyber-physical approach to integrated solutions helps growing organizations strengthen security, increase productivity, and optimize performance. Our experts independently identify, implement, and manage technical solutions leveraging innovations in AI, Cloud, IoT and security. Claro Enterprise Solutions has earned a Great Place To Work® Certification™ and is headquartered outside Miami in Miramar, Florida. Find us online at usclaro.com.

