Claro Enterprise Solutions Hosts First Virtual Summit to Help Businesses Prepare for a Cyber-Physical Future

MIRAMAR, Fla., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Claro Enterprise Solutions, a single-source technology provider for growing organizations, is thrilled to announce its new virtual series designed to help businesses navigate the complex landscape of cyber-physical security. The inaugural session, titled "Shaping the Cyber-Physical Future: Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities for 2025," will take place on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, from 2:00-3:00 PM EST.

As the lines between the digital and physical worlds blur, businesses face unprecedented challenges and opportunities. In this webinar, Cesar Salazar, Chief Operating Officer from Claro Enterprise Solutions, Nathalia Paulino, Product Marketing Manager from Claro Enterprise Solutions, and guest speaker Allison Taylor, Strategic Advisor from Thought Marketing, will delve into the emerging threats and trends shaping the cyber-physical future. From ransomware attacks and supply chain vulnerabilities to the rise of IoT devices and the transformative power of AI and ML, attendees will gain valuable insights into the most pressing security concerns and how to address them.

The webinar will also explore the top priorities for businesses in 2025, including the need for enhanced data privacy, resilient supply chains, and proactive threat detection. Attendees will learn how to navigate these challenges and capitalize on the opportunities presented by the convergence of cyber and physical security, and the top three technology solutions to launch a cyber-physical implementation strategy.

Finally, Claro Enterprise Solutions will unveil its vision for a more secure and interconnected future and share its latest product innovations designed to help businesses thrive in the cyber-physical era.

Webinar Details:

Shaping the Cyber-Physical Future: Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities for 2025

Wednesday, October 16, 2024

2:00-3:00 PM EST

To register for the webinar, please visit: https://usclaro.co/3MT5evs

ABOUT CLARO ENTERPRISE SOLUTIONS

Claro Enterprise Solutions is a single-source IT solutions provider backed by global Latin American service provider América Móvil (NYSE: AMX). Claro Enterprise Solutions' cyber-physical approach to integrated solutions helps growing organizations strengthen security, increase productivity, and optimize performance. Our experts independently identify, implement, and manage technical solutions leveraging innovations in AI, Cloud, IoT and security. Claro Enterprise Solutions has earned a Great Place To Work® Certification™ and is headquartered outside Miami in Miramar, Florida. Find us online at usclaro.com.

