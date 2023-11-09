Claro Enterprise Solutions is Revolutionizing Business Connectivity and Security with Secure Managed LAN powered by Fortinet

News provided by

Claro Enterprise Solutions

09 Nov, 2023, 10:27 ET

MIRAMAR, Fla., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Claro Enterprise Solutions announces the launch of Secure Managed LAN, powered by Fortinet's Wired and Wireless LAN portfolio, a fully managed solution that revolutionizes connectivity and security for businesses.

Continue Reading
Claro Enterprise Solutions Partners with Fortinet
Claro Enterprise Solutions Partners with Fortinet

Secure Managed LAN is a comprehensive, scalable, and intuitive cloud-managed solution with integrated hardware, software, and cloud services, all managed through a centralized, web-based platform. It offers companies the opportunity to optimize their network coverage and performance while adding an extra layer of security to protect valuable assets from cyber threats.

Lucian Calugaru, Product Director of Claro Enterprise Solutions, said, "Secure Managed LAN is the solution that businesses need to simplify their Wi-Fi deployment, improve their security, and offer smarter analytics. By partnering with Fortinet, we're able to offer a fully managed solution that provides industry-leading secure connectivity and cybersecurity for our customers." 

Key Features:

  • Wi-Fi LAN and Cloud-Managed Devices and Services: Access Points, LAN Switches, Security Appliances
  • SD-WAN and Security: Site-to-Site VPN, Intelligent Path Control, Traffic Shaping, Branch Routing, LTE Failover, High Availability, Dual Uplink Ports, UTM, Advanced Analytics

In addition, the managed service integrates with the Fortinet Security Fabric, the industry's highest-performing cybersecurity mesh platform, powered by FortiOS. Spanning the extended digital attack surface and cycle, the Security Fabric enables the convergence of networking and security to protect devices, data, and applications in real time.

The Fortinet Security Fabric covers the following key areas under a single MSP (Managed Service Provider) 

  • Secure Connectivity that accelerates and unifies the network and user experience
  • Dynamic Cloud Security that protects and controls cloud infrastructures and applications
  • AI-Driven Security Operations that automatically prevents, detects, isolates, and responds to cyber threats

Solution Benefits:

Web Security

  • Advanced cloud-delivered URL, DNS (Domain Name System), and Video Filtering providing complete protection for phishing and other web born attacks while meeting compliance.

Content Security 

  • Advanced content security technologies enable the detection and prevention of known and unknown threats and file-based attack tactics in real-time.
  • AV with CPRL (Compact Pattern Recognition Language)
  • Lateral movement protection makes it a complete solution to address ransomware, malware, and credential-based attacks.

Device Security 

  • Advanced security technologies are optimized to monitor and protect against vulnerability and device-based attack tactics.
  • Near-real-time intelligence detects and blocks known and zero-day threats.

With the rise in sophisticated cyberattacks, businesses can no longer afford to overlook the importance of robust network security. Secure Managed LAN addresses these concerns by providing a comprehensive suite of security features, ensuring peace of mind for businesses of all sizes.

For more information, visit usclaro.com. 

About Claro Enterprise Solutions
Claro Enterprise Solutions, LLC, a subsidiary of América Móvil,  S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) is a global integrator with over 20 years of experience and your partner for managing secure-by-design cybersecurity and information technology solutions adapted to your business requirements.  Choose Claro Enterprise Solutions and scale your enterprise using industry-leading partners and experienced specialists to support your operations day and night. Secure. Compliant. Connected.

Media Contact:
Alessandra Assenza 
Director of Marketing Claro Enterprise Solutions
[email protected]

SOURCE Claro Enterprise Solutions

Also from this source

Claro Enterprise Solutions Earns Great Place to Work Certification™

Claro Enterprise Solutions Earns Great Place to Work Certification™

Claro Enterprise Solutions is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say...
Claro Enterprise Solutions Announces its Official Partnership with Inter Miami CF

Claro Enterprise Solutions Announces its Official Partnership with Inter Miami CF

Claro Enterprise Solutions is excited to announce its official partnership with Inter Miami CF. Claro Enterprise Solutions will have its logo...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Networks

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.