Claro Enterprise Solutions Named to List of Top 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the U.S. by LATINA Style, Inc. for Second Consecutive Year

MIRAMAR, Fla., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Claro Enterprise Solutions , a leading global technology services company, today announced that it has been named to LATINA Style, Inc.'s list of top 50 best U.S. companies for Latinas to work for. This is the second consecutive year that the company has earned the recognition.

The LATINA Style 50 Report identifies corporations providing the best career opportunities for Latinas in the United States. Considered the most respected evaluation of corporate America's career advancement opportunities for Latinas, the annual listing recognizes companies that support programs for training, mentorship, retention and advancement.

"Achieving this distinction for the second consecutive year recognizes our commitment to opportunity, diversity and inclusion," said Jorge Rodriguez, President and CEO of Claro Enterprise Solutions. "We are proud to champion a workplace culture that consistently enables so many Latinas to succeed, both in senior leadership roles and across all parts of the organization."

Companies responding to LATINA Style's questionnaire are evaluated based on criteria identified by LATINA Style magazine as most important to them in the workplace. A complete list of companies included in the report can be found here.

"We are proud to recognize companies who support programs encouraging training, mentorship, and promotion for Latinas through the LATINA Style 50 Report," said Robert Bard, CEO, LATINA Style, Inc. "With the mission to recognize the work corporate America is doing to advance and empower Latinas, the survey reflects the opportunities provided to Latinas, as well as the company's overall culture and focus on diversity and inclusion."

The LATINA Style 50 Companies will be honored in February 2022 during the LATINA Style 50 Awards Ceremony & Diversity Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C.

About Claro Enterprise Solutions

Claro Enterprise Solutions , LLC is a global technology services company that provides proven, tailored solutions and a seamless customer experience to help businesses evolve and adapt to constant change. The company has two decades of experience across 25 countries and focuses on continually developing new approaches to enterprise solutions for businesses of all sizes. From digital innovation to streamlined operations, from enhanced security to guaranteed reliability, our products and services help businesses run better, faster and more efficiently.

About LATINA Style, Inc.

LATINA Style Inc., headquartered in Dallas, TX, is the publisher of LATINA Style Magazine, a national magazine for the professional Hispanic woman. The magazine has been published for 26 years and has a national readership of nearly 600,000. The company is host of the LATINA Style Business Series, the LATINA Style 50 Report, the National LATINA Symposium and the LATINA Style Hero Initiative. For further information about the LATINA Style 50 Report visit www.latinastyle.com or call (214) 357-2186.

