Claro Enterprise Solutions Named Winner in 2021 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards

MIRAMAR, Fla., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Claro Enterprise Solutions, a leading global technology services company, today announced that its Hospital Asset Management Solution has been selected as a winner in the Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program.

Lost and stolen equipment costs the healthcare industry millions annually. Nurses, meanwhile, can spend more than an hour a day looking for equipment and supplies. Claro Enterprise Solutions' award-winning solution addresses this challenge by leveraging AI-enabled video analytics, geo-fencing and beacons to accurately identify and monitor the location and movement of equipment within a healthcare facility.

Artificial Intelligence capabilities allow video cameras to identify the type of assets within a facility, while beacons and sensors monitor the location of stationary assets as well as assets in motion. Easy to deploy, the solution integrates with existing video equipment and infrastructure, while operating independently of hospital information systems. Asset utilization data can be integrated to provide insight into maintenance history. Because assets are tagged with low-cost QR codes and beacons, rather than more expensive RFID devices, the solution is significantly less expensive than alternative options.

"Hospitals ravaged by competitive pressure and the COVID-19 pandemic are focused reducing costs and improving operations," said Mark Popolano, Managing Director of Business Innovation at Claro Enterprise Solutions. "Our Hospital Asset Management Solution enhances financial and operational oversight and achieves significant cost savings that can be reinvested to support the strategic imperative of improving patient care."

To develop the award-winning offering, Claro Enterprise Solutions partnered with Iveda®, a leading provider of IoT platforms, turn-key Cloud video surveillance systems, smart sensors and intelligent video search technology.

"We are so proud to name Claro Enterprise Solutions as a winner in our inaugural Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program", said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that Claro Enterprise Solutions was using AI to improve the lives of their customers and employees. Congratulations to the entire team!"

About Claro Enterprise Solutions

Claro Enterprise Solutions, LLC is a global technology services company that provides proven, tailored solutions and a seamless customer experience to help businesses evolve and adapt to constant change. The company has two decades of experience across 25 countries and focuses on continually developing new approaches to enterprise solutions for businesses of all sizes. From digital innovation to streamlined operations, from enhanced security to guaranteed reliability, our products and services help businesses run better, faster and more efficiently.

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

