Claro Enterprise Solutions Offers UCaaS Services to U.S. Market

MIRAMAR, Fla., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Claro Enterprise Solutions, a leading global technology services company, today announced an agreement with Cisco, a worldwide technology leader, to offer Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) solutions to business customers in the U.S. market.

Designed to deliver a wide range of functionalities, the bundled UCaaS offering is easily customizable to meet specific needs of business customers. The service includes 24x7x365 specialized support across the customer lifecycle to help meet service levels at every touchpoint.

"The flexibility of UCaaS technology is ideally aligned to our core commitment to provide our customers with tailored solutions that meet their unique requirements," said Jorge Rodriguez, President and CEO of Claro Enterprise Solutions. "By working with Cisco, we are able to provide businesses of all sizes a scalable UCaaS solution that delivers the right level of functionality, without significant upfront capital investment."

UCaaS benefits include flexible pay-as-you-go pricing that allows businesses to manage users and functionalities, as well as a proven ability to reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and migrate from a Capex to an Opex model. The platform also boosts productivity by facilitating anytime, anywhere teamwork with mobile devices and corporate-approved applications in a secure environment.

Under the agreement with Cisco, Claro Enterprise Solutions will offer BroadCloud, a global platform hosted by Cisco that allows for a full suite of calling and collaboration applications. Features and benefits of BroadCloud include comprehensive calling and mobility capabilities, expansion and migration of existing on-premises deployments to hybrid and Cloud environments and support for multiple verticals.

Adding BroadCloud to its portfolio of telecommunications and technology services and solutions will support Claro Enterprise Solutions' commitment to evolve and respond to market demand for a wide array of innovative and cost-efficient solutions. In addition to addressing the needs of U.S. domestic customers, the agreement complements Claro Enterprise Solutions' existing Cisco-based portfolio for global and international customers.

About Claro Enterprise Solutions

Claro Enterprise Solutions, LLC is a global technology services company that provides proven, tailored solutions and a seamless customer experience to help businesses evolve and adapt to constant change. The company has two decades of experience across 26 countries and focuses on continually developing new approaches to enterprise solutions for businesses of all sizes. From digital innovation to streamlined operations, from enhanced security to guaranteed reliability, our products and services help businesses run better, faster and more efficiently.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

