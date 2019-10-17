Claro Enterprise Solutions Partners with Talkdesk to Resell Omnichannel Contact Center Offerings

MIRAMAR, Fla., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Claro Enterprise Solutions , a leading global technology services company, today announced a partnership with Talkdesk, Inc. , the cloud contact center for innovative enterprises, to provide solutions to meet increasingly demanding requirements around customer engagement.

Under the agreement, Claro Enterprise Solutions will resell Talkdesk's comprehensive range of omnichannel contact center solutions that integrate live chat, e-mail, SMS, social listening, mobile apps and calls. The solutions are designed for both B2B and B2C organizations in industries that include Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Financial Services and Technology.

Talkdesk Enterprise Cloud Contact Center provides robust capabilities – including intelligent routing, omnichannel, artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics combined with mobility and security – that allow organizations to streamline employee communication, increase agent productivity and improve customer experience.

The new partnership offers Claro Enterprise Solution customers an integrated set of Cloud communications and contact center solutions from a single provider, delivering operational efficiencies and greater usability. Businesses can reduce vendor management costs, ensure tighter interoperability and integration among different tools, and better synchronize technology upgrade cycles.

"Talkdesk's contact center solutions are directly aligned with our strategy to help businesses enhance customer engagement in a flexible, agile and cost-effective manner," said Fernando Rojas, Senior International Product Manager for Voice and Collaboration at Claro Enterprise Solutions. "This partnership positions us to deliver tailored, Cloud-based contact center solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and usability."

Enterprise Cloud CCaaS, powered by Talkdesk, is an over-the-top solution that bundles critical contact center capabilities for inbound and outbound communication. By integrating functionalities such as advanced voice services, real-time and historical reporting, intelligent routing and omnichannel interactions into a single solution, businesses of all sizes are empowered with the right tools to enhance customer and agent satisfaction.

Through the partnership, Claro Enterprise Solutions will deliver Talkdesk's offerings to businesses of all sizes, ranging from local organizations and single-location companies to multinationals. Flexible bundling of specific technologies enable solutions to be tailored to customers' unique requirements. Global support operations provide dedicated incident and service managers 24x7x365.

"We are excited to form this strategic partnership with Claro Enterprise Solutions, an established leader in the global technology services industry, to provide a new contact center offering," said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer, Talkdesk. "Deploying new technologies in contact center environments enables greater collaboration across departments, empowering the entire organization to participate in customer care and make customer experience a competitive advantage."

About Claro Enterprise Solutions

Claro Enterprise Solutions , LLC is a global technology services company that provides proven, tailored solutions and a seamless customer experience to help businesses evolve and adapt to constant change. The company has two decades of experience across 26 countries and focuses on continually developing new approaches to enterprise solutions for businesses of all sizes. From digital innovation to streamlined operations, from enhanced security to guaranteed reliability, our products and services help businesses run better, faster, and more efficiently.

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk Enterprise Cloud Contact Center empowers companies to make customer experience their competitive advantage. With enterprise-class performance and consumer-like ease of use, Talkdesk easily adapts to the evolving needs of sales and support teams and their end-customers, resulting in increased customer satisfaction, productivity and cost savings. Over 1,800 innovative enterprises around the world including 2U, Canon, IBM, Peloton and Trivago, rely on Talkdesk to power their customer interactions. Learn more and request a demo at www.talkdesk.com .

