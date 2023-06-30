Claro Enterprise Solutions Receives Acclaimed Recognition for Best CEOs for Diversity and Best Leadership Teams

News provided by

Claro Enterprise Solutions

30 Jun, 2023, 17:21 ET

MIRAMAR, Fla., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Claro Enterprise Solutions, a leading global provider of integrated technology solutions, is proud to announce its recognition in the esteemed Comparably Awards. Following an extensive evaluation process involving tens of thousands of companies over the past 12 months, Claro Enterprise Solutions has emerged as a top performer, securing accolades in two highly competitive categories: Best CEOs for Diversity and Best Leadership Teams.

Continue Reading
Comparably recognizes Claro Enterprise Solutions in 2 Awards: Best CEOs for Diversity and Best Leadership Teams
Comparably recognizes Claro Enterprise Solutions in 2 Awards: Best CEOs for Diversity and Best Leadership Teams

"We are delighted to receive these prestigious awards," said Maria Romero, Human Resources Director at Claro Enterprise Solutions. "Creating a diverse and inclusive work environment is a core value of our organization, and we are immensely proud of our employees' recognition. We believe that effective leadership and a culture of inclusivity are vital for driving innovation and achieving excellence."

Best CEOs for Diversity Award Recognition

Claro Enterprise Solutions' recognition as one of the Best CEOs for Diversity (according to employees of color) highlights the company's commitment to fostering an inclusive work environment. The anonymous feedback from employees of color speaks volumes about the positive impact of our CEO, Andres Mosquera, and his dedication to promoting diversity and inclusion. This honor underscores our efforts to create a workplace where employees of all backgrounds feel valued, respected, and empowered.

Best Leadership Teams Award Recognition

Furthermore, Claro Enterprise Solutions' outstanding leadership teams have also been recognized by Comparably. Based on the feedback provided by employees, including the ratings of the CEO, executives, and direct managers, Claro Enterprise Solutions has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities. The company's leadership team has consistently received high ratings and approval, showcasing their ability to inspire, engage, and guide their teams towards success.

The recognition of being honored as one of the Best CEOs for Diversity (according to employees of color) and having one of the Best Leadership Teams reinforces Claro Enterprise Solutions' commitment to diversity, inclusion, and effective leadership practices. The company remains dedicated to fostering a culture where all employees can thrive and contribute their unique talents and perspectives.

About Claro Enterprise Solutions, LLC

Claro Enterprise Solutions, LLC, a subsidiary of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) is a global integrator with over 20 years of experience and your partner for managing secure-by-design cybersecurity and information technology solutions adapted to your business requirements. Choose Claro Enterprise Solutions, LLC and scale your enterprise using industry-leading partners and experienced specialists to support your operations day and night. Secure. Compliant. Connected.

About Comparably

Comparably, now a ZoomInfo company, is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform. With over 20 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies, Comparably provides comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations across various workplace categories. It serves as a trusted source for employer branding and workplace culture and compensation insights.

For more information on Comparably and its annual Best Places to Work Awards, please visit www.comparably.com.

CONTACT: Alessandra Assenza, [email protected]

SOURCE Claro Enterprise Solutions

Also from this source

Claro Enterprise Solutions Announces Enterprise Cloud Connect Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Claro Enterprise Solutions Launches AI Video Analytics

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.