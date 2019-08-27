Claro Enterprise Solutions Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Cloud IP Telephony and UC&C Services

MIRAMAR, Fla., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Claro Enterprise Solutions, a leading global technology services company, today announced its inclusion in Frost & Sullivan's Customer Value Leadership Award for Cloud Internet-protocol (IP) telephony and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) services.

Claro Enterprise Solutions and affiliate Claro Colombia have been recognized for providing flexible and agile UC&C solutions to customers in the Americas. According to Frost & Sullivan, enterprises are increasingly demanding solutions that boost employee productivity and business process agility, as well as achieve digital flexibility and elastic scalability.

"Cloud-based systems and unified communications suites are becoming the standard for organizations seeking to drive digital transformation and streamline workflows," said Ignacio Perrone, Research Director at Frost & Sullivan. "Claro Colombia and Claro Enterprise Solutions have collaborated to leverage deep experience in Cloud and telecommunications infrastructure, giving large organizations as well as small and medium businesses the mobility and collaboration modern businesses require."

The award highlights the capabilities of a unified communications platform hosted by Claro Colombia from its Triara operations center. The integrated UCaaS platform enables the United States- and Latin America-based branches of multinational companies to enhance functionality around mobility, messaging, telephony and video conferencing. Users also enjoy a consistent customer experience, independent of location within the network.

"Frost & Sullivan's recognition of our world-class technology capabilities illustrates how businesses benefit from access to our extensive resources," said Fernando Rojas, International Product Manager for UCaaS at Claro Enterprise Solutions. "By leveraging our UCaaS infrastructure in Colombia, we are better able to deliver tailored solutions that address the complex and unique requirements of our global customers."

Frost & Sullivan's Customer Value Leadership Award is based on the evaluation of a variety of criteria related to financial performance, operational efficiency and value, and how these criteria impact business success and the customer experience. Applying a 360-degree research methodology, the firm's analysts follow a rigorous ten-step process, applying a customized Decision Support Scorecard to conduct an objective assessment of business performance. Award winners are determined based on ratings assigned to key benchmarking metrics.

About Claro Enterprise Solutions

Claro Enterprise Solutions, LLC is a global technology services company that provides proven, tailored solutions and a seamless customer experience to help businesses evolve and adapt to constant change. The company has two decades of experience across 26 countries and focuses on continually developing new approaches to enterprise solutions for businesses of all sizes. From digital innovation to streamlined operations, from enhanced security to guaranteed reliability, our products and services help businesses run better, faster and more efficiently.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

