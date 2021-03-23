Claro Enterprise Solutions to Resell the Talkdesk Small Business Lending Solution and Vaccine Administration Solution to Support COVID-19 Recovery

MIRAMAR, Fla., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Claro Enterprise Solutions , a leading global technology services company, today announced that it is reselling the Talkdesk® Small Business Lending Solution and Vaccine Administration Solution.

Talkdesk, the Cloud contact center for innovative enterprises, recently launched contact center solution s that support two keys to pandemic recovery: First, helping small businesses gain access to loans and relief funds through programs such as the Payment Protection Program (PPP), Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) and Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS); and second, streamlining the administration of COVID-19 vaccines.

Claro Enterprise Solutions has been a value-added Talkdesk reseller partner since October of 2019.

"Lending institutions and healthcare organizations involved in COVID-19 recovery efforts face an extraordinary challenge in terms of delivering customer care," said Jorge Rodriguez, President and CEO of Claro Enterprise Solutions. "Our expertise in the areas of integration, compliance and customer support is an ideal complement to Talkdesk's unique contact center capabilities. As partners, we will significantly enhance the user experience for small businesses and consumers with critical requirements."

Initiatives to provide economic relief to small businesses and to administer vaccines have fueled massive volumes of urgent customer inquiries. Business owners have questions on loan eligibility and seek updates on the status of applications. Individuals hoping to schedule vaccinations require assistance, including information on availability and appointments. As call volumes surged, many lenders and healthcare providers lacked adequate call center capabilities, resulting in long wait times and frustration for consumers.

Talkdesk addresses the customer experience challenge by integrating best-in-class call center tools and applying optimized workflow and quality management processes. Specifically, the loan administration solution leverages application segmentation and prioritization, data integration and mobile capabilities to streamline the borrower journey and enable instant visibility into loan status. Solutions can be deployed in as little as 24 hours and integrate with existing technology, and are equipped to handle intense spikes in demand. Key features of the vaccine administration solution include the ability to manage extremely high call volumes, simplify scheduling and proactively engage with recipients and address basic vaccine questions and concerns.

As a value-added reseller, Claro Enterprise Solutions enables easy integration with a wide range of out-of-the-box and custom applications in the customer's environment. Additional benefits include advanced functionalities such as Workforce Management, Quality Management, Voice and Screen Recording, along with compliance with industry standards. A Global Network Operation Center with designated incident and service managers delivers 24x7x365 coverage for customer support.

"We are honored to partner with Claro to expedite implementation of Talkdesk solutions within the communities and markets hardest hit by the pandemic," said Tiago Paiva, Chief Executive Officer, Talkdesk. "With Talkdesk Small Business Lending Solution and Talkdesk Vaccine Administration Solution, financial institutions and health care organizations can now simplify the management of complex patient or customer interactions in a highly efficient manner, helping the world get one step closer to a return to normalcy."

Talkdesk is revolutionizing the customer service market with Talkdesk CX Cloud™, the industry's first and only modern, global end-to-end customer experience solution. By combining enterprise performance at scale with consumer simplicity, CX Cloud allows companies to easily adapt contact center operations to the evolving needs of customers, customer service and sales teams, resulting in increased productivity, customer satisfaction and cost saving. Talkdesk CX Cloud offers a dynamic customer experience platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI), a white-glove approach to comprehensive business services and simple, seamless integration capabilities with more than 60 business tools, including the deepest Salesforce integration. Talkdesk CX Cloud sets a new benchmark for the contact center solutions market with enterprise scalability, security and reliability, backed by the industry's only 100% uptime Service Level Agreement.

About Claro Enterprise Solutions

Claro Enterprise Solutions , LLC is a global technology services company that provides proven, tailored solutions and a seamless customer experience to help businesses evolve and adapt to constant change. The company has two decades of experience across 25 countries and focuses on continually developing new approaches to enterprise solutions for businesses of all sizes. From digital innovation to streamlined operations, from enhanced security to guaranteed reliability, our products and services help businesses run better, faster and more efficiently.

Media Contact:

Claro Enterprise Solutions

Alex Kozlov

[email protected]

954-498-0932

SOURCE Claro Enterprise Solutions

Related Links

https://www.usclaro.com

