Claro Enterprise Solutions Unveils a Unified Security Solution for Modern Workplace Collaboration

New offering combines advanced Microsoft 365 risk assessment capabilities with expert security oversight, addressing the growing challenges of data protection in collaborative digital environments

MIRAMAR, Fla., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Claro Enterprise Solutions, a single-source technology provider for growing organizations, announced the launch of its Collaboration Security Management solution in the inaugural session of its virtual summit "Shaping the Cyber-Physical Future: Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities for 2025." This comprehensive service addresses critical security challenges related to file sharing, data loss events, or unknown shadow users, faced by organizations using Microsoft 365.

As remote and hybrid work models become the norm, businesses are increasingly reliant on collaboration platforms. However, this shift has also exposed organizations to new security risks, including data breaches, insider threats, and compliance violations.

Claro Enterprise Solutions' Collaboration Security Management offers a robust answer to these challenges, providing organizations with the services, policies, and controls they need to secure their digital collaboration spaces without compromising productivity.

"As businesses become more reliant on digital collaboration, the need for advanced security measures has never been greater. Our Collaboration Security Management Solution not only secures critical data but also streamlines management processes, ensuring that organizations can collaborate effectively without compromising security or compliance," said Cesar Salazar, COO.

Key Features:

Comprehensive Data Risk Assessment: Identify vulnerabilities and exposure points within Microsoft 365 tenants.

Identify vulnerabilities and exposure points within Microsoft 365 tenants. Expert oversight : Implementation, continuous monitoring, and management by security specialists.

: Implementation, continuous monitoring, and management by security specialists. Audit readiness: Ongoing evaluation, assessments, and reports of your Microsoft 365 environment to identify risks, vulnerabilities, and compliance with industry regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA, PCI, and others.

Ongoing evaluation, assessments, and reports of your Microsoft 365 environment to identify risks, vulnerabilities, and compliance with industry regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA, PCI, and others. Guided remediation: Expert-led implementation of policy to address identified issues.

Expert-led implementation of policy to address identified issues. Integrated solution that can include Cloud Backup, Professional and Managed Services to avoid misconfigurations

To further explore the advantages of the Collaboration Security Management Solution, Claro Enterprise Solutions is hosting the second session of the virtual series designed to help businesses navigate the complex landscape of cyber-physical security. It will take place on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. EST. This event will delve into the growing security risks and blind spots associated with collaboration tools and showcase the business benefits of our new solution. Join to understand how your organization can minimize threats, secure sensitive data, and optimize collaboration.

Register for the webinar here.

About Claro Enterprise Solutions

Claro Enterprise Solutions is a single-source IT solutions provider backed by global Latin American service provider América Móvil (NYSE: AMX). Claro Enterprise Solutions' cyber-physical approach to integrated solutions helps growing organizations strengthen security, increase productivity, and optimize performance. Our experts independently identify, implement, and manage technical solutions leveraging innovations in AI, Cloud, IoT and security. Claro Enterprise Solutions has earned a Great Place To Work® Certification™ and is headquartered outside Miami in Miramar, Florida. Find us online at usclaro.com.

