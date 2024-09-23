Claros Technologies, Inc. ("Claros"), Achieves Successful Commercial Pilot of its Disruptive High Throughput PFAS Destruction Technology

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Claros is pleased to announce the completion of a successful pilot, demonstrating high-throughput destruction technology for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at a major chemical manufacturer/user's commercial facility. The success of this pilot marks a significant milestone in Claros' mission to commercialize effective treatment technologies for the elimination of PFAS waste and provides a ground-breaking and disruptive pathway for sustainability in fluoro-material manufacturing and use.

Key Highlights

High Throughput PFAS Destruction: The Claros PFAS Destruction System achieved total (i.e. >99.99%) destruction performance on all target PFAS species (long, short and ultra-short chain PFAS) under high flow conditions in a commercial manufacturing setting . Claros' next generation commercial PFAS Destruction system will exceed 45,000 gallons per day capacity using a single reactor unit by 2025.

Environmental Impact: The Claros PFAS Destruction System achieved total defluorination of the target materials, breaking the carbon fluorine bonds in long, short and ultra-short chain PFAS species without emission of any unwanted byproducts. This is disruptive in that it offers a new PFAS waste management proposition that:

(1) Significantly reduces or, in some cases, eliminates the costly treatment processes that are primarily focused on capturing the PFAS; and

(2) Replaces traditional PFAS disposal practices, including incineration, deep well injection or landfill, which do not destroy all PFAS and often lead to the PFAS being reintroduced into the environment.

Technology Advancement: With approximately 50,000 gallons in total processed using the Claros PFAS Destruction System, this pilot marks one of the largest demonstrations of a commercially viable and sustainable total PFAS destruction technology to date.

Michelle Bellanca, CEO and Co-Founder of Claros: "This Pilot changes everything and proves our belief in changing the status quo for industries by promoting sustainability in fluoro-material manufacturing."

John Brockgreitens, Vice President of Product Development and Co-Founder of Claros Technologies: "With this successful demonstration, we are changing the way PFAS wastes are managed and have shown that PFAS destruction can be achieved in a scalable, cost-effective manner."

Claros Technologies, founded in 2018 and based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is an advanced materials company that develops safe and sustainable products with zero toxic waste. The company's focus includes PFAS remediation services, accredited PFAS analytical testing, and PFAS destruction and monitoring. Recently, Claros raised $22 million to commercialize its PFAS destruction and analytical technologies and PFAS-free performance materials.

Learn more about PFAS testing and PFAS Destruction at clarostechnologies.com or by contacting Chris Mahoney at [email protected]

SOURCE Claros Technologies, Inc