Claroty and Axonius Partner to Bring Enterprise Attack Surface Management to Cyber-Physical Systems

Combined Solution Enables Organizations to Protect the Entire Attack Surface Across Cloud, IT and XIoT Assets

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty , the cyber-physical systems (CPS) protection company, and Axonius, the leader in cybersecurity asset management and SaaS management, today announced a new partnership that combines technologies to bring enterprise attack surface management to all assets across an organization's networks, including IT, cloud, and the Extended Internet of Things (XIoT) — the vast network of CPS including OT, IoT, BMS, and IoMT.

By combining Claroty's knowledge of CPS environments with Axonius' 1,000+ integrations that extend to the cloud, customers gain a unified view and profile of all assets across environments. Additionally, the platforms extend seamlessly into vulnerability profiling, attack surface exposure visualization, and management of exposures via protective measures and access controls to limit and segment allowable network communication and drive intelligent and timely incident response.

"We're excited to be partnering with Claroty to bring to organizations a unified system of record for securing their digital infrastructure," said Mark Daggett, Vice President of Worldwide Channel Alliances at Axonius. "Together we deliver a complete and comprehensive asset inventory that powers core controls to help organizations reach a key goal for their security strategy: reduce risk."

The integration of the Claroty and Axonius platforms gives organizations the tools they need to reduce risk and achieve cyber-resilience — meaning they not only survive adverse cyber conditions but thrive despite them. These organizations are well-protected against and prepared for everything from ransomware and supply chain attacks to insider threats. As a result, they can embrace digital transformation and the XIoT's undeniable benefits safely, securely, and confidently.

"In an era of remote work, next-gen 5G mobile technology, and a vast cyber-attack connected landscape ranging from on-premise devices to cloud services, understanding exactly what encompasses your hyper-converged connected estate is more challenging and critical than ever before," said Stephan Goldberg, Vice President of Business Development at Claroty. "The combination of Claroty's unmatched vertical expertise of CPS environments, business applications, and technology characteristics with Axonius' ability to provide business-level context to all assets from cloud to on-prem, creates a holistic view of all connected assets, vulnerabilities, and the dynamic attack surface and exposures that is unlike any other offering on the market."

For more information, read the Claroty and Axonius integration brief .

About Axonius

Axonius gives customers the confidence to control complexity by providing a system of record for all digital infrastructure. With a comprehensive understanding of all assets including devices, identities, software, SaaS applications, vulnerabilities, security controls, and the context between all assets, customers are able to mitigate threats, navigate risk, decrease incident response time, automate action, decrease costs and eliminate waste, and inform business-level strategy — all while eliminating manual, repetitive tasks. Recognized as creators of the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) category and innovators in SaaS Management Platform (SMP) and SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM), Axonius is deployed in minutes and integrates with hundreds of data sources to provide a comprehensive asset inventory, uncover gaps, and automatically enforce policies and automate action. Cited as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies in history, with accolades from Deloitte, CNBC, Forbes, and Fortune, the Axonius Platform covers millions of assets for customers around the world.

About Claroty

Claroty empowers organizations to secure cyber-physical systems across industrial, healthcare, commercial, and public sector environments: the Extended Internet of Things (XIoT). The company's unified platform integrates with customers' existing infrastructure to provide a full range of controls for visibility, risk and vulnerability management, threat detection, and secure remote access. Backed by the world's largest investment firms and industrial automation vendors, Claroty is deployed by hundreds of organizations at thousands of sites globally. The company is headquartered in New York City and has a presence in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit claroty.com .

SOURCE Claroty