Claroty and FireEye Simplify OT/IoT Security Threat Detection and Response

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty, the global leader in industrial cybersecurity, today announced the integration of their Continuous Threat Detection (CTD) solution with FireEye Helix. The combination of Claroty's asset discovery, threat detection and alerting for operational technology (OT/IoT) environments, and the security orchestration capabilities of the FireEye Helix security operations platform, helps joint customers realize greater value from their security solutions. The integration enables industrial asset owners to improve their response times to OT security incidents, reduce exposure to cyber risk in their OT environment, and maintain consistent implementation of their security protocols when detecting and responding to OT cyber threats.

Claroty's CTD provides complete and detailed discovery of OT and IoT assets on automated industrial control networks. FireEye Helix integrates disparate security tools and augments them with next generation SIEM, orchestration, and threat intelligence capabilities to capture the untapped potential of security investments.

The integration of the Claroty and FireEye technologies, made possible through a jointly developed "plug-in", enables FireEye Helix to consume and integrate OT asset details and alerts from the Claroty platform and provide security staff with a consolidated view of both IT and OT related threats.

"Claroty's asset discovery and threat detection are unmatched, but it is equally important that we enable security teams to work smarter and more efficiently by integrating with leading platforms like FireEye Helix," said Benny Porat, Claroty's Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer. "This integration with FireEye ensures our joint customers not only receive detailed, early warning of potential OT/IoT security threats, but they can also orchestrate their response to ensure speed and consistency no matter where the threat originates."

"One of the largest challenges in a security operations center is simply keeping up with the volume of incoming alerts and executing prompt response protocols. With our customers now taking responsibility for securing both IT and OT environments, the challenge has grown exponentially," said Phani Modali, Vice President, Engineering at FireEye. "Integrating the rich, contextual OT data from the Claroty platform into FireEye Helix makes this challenge much easier to manage and automate, increasing the ROI of both technologies."

For more detail, see Claroty's blog article and the Claroty CTD/FireEye plugin integration brief.

About Claroty

Headquartered in New York and launched as the second startup from the famed Team8 foundry, Claroty combines elite management and research teams with deep technical expertise from both IT and OT disciplines. The company is backed by an unrivaled syndicate of investors and partners, including some of the most significant industrial control automation companies and asset owners on earth. With an unmatched understanding of ICS, SCADA and other essential OT/IIoT systems, Claroty built a fully integrated cybersecurity platform. Our award-winning suite of products provides extreme visibility into industrial networks – enabling unparalleled cyberthreat protection, detection and response. For more information, visit www.claroty.com.

About FireEye, Inc.

FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant® consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 8,200 customers across 103 countries, including more than 50 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Jenna Finn

Shift PR for Claroty

jfinn@shiftcomm.com

617.779.1875

SOURCE Claroty

Related Links

https://www.claroty.com

