Claroty Brings Operational Technology Security to Expanded Deloitte Managed Extended Detection and Response Platform

Claroty

16 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

Collaboration to bring prevention, detection, and response capabilities to business-critical systems and assets across cyber-physical environments

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty, the cyber-physical systems protection company, today announced that Claroty xDome will power the operational technology (OT) module built into Deloitte's expanded Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) by Deloitte offering for enterprise, cloud, and OT security operations center (SOC) delivery.

The MXDR by Deloitte OT module delivers end-to-end detection and response, vulnerability management, lifecycle visibility, and asset tracking for mission-critical OT systems – systems and assets that control, manage, and monitor industrial equipment, process, production, and operations.

"MXDR by Deloitte provides advanced threat prevention, detection, and response that requires technology collaborations equally qualified in leading innovation across the security environment–all while lowering total cost of ownership," said Chris Richter, Deloitte Global Cyber Detect & Respond product leader. "Claroty's technology alliance ecosystem, paired with our offering, empowers organizations to reach new levels of operational resilience across their increasingly connected OT environments."

With Claroty's technology, MXDR by Deloitte's clients can be empowered with comprehensive asset visibility, equipped to identify, measure, and prioritize risk, deploy Zero Trust-based protective controls, and optimize threat detection.

"As the threat landscape grows and attack tactics, techniques, and procedures become more sophisticated, security teams need coverage across a broad set of tools, which can overburden security teams—they need strong technology integrations to fight back against tool fatigue," said CJ Radford, Global VP Channel & Alliances at Claroty. "The powerful combination of Claroty and the Deloitte MXDR OT module not only brings innovation to the legacy-tech-plagued OT space, it also brings relief to the boots on the ground juggling entangled solution sets."

Learn more about Claroty xDome here, and MXDR by Deloitte and the Claroty-powered OT module at www.deloitte.com/mxdr.

About Claroty

Claroty empowers organizations to secure cyber-physical systems across industrial, healthcare, public sector, and commercial environments: the Extended Internet of Things (XIoT). The company's unified platform integrates with customers' existing infrastructure to provide a full range of controls for visibility, risk and vulnerability management, threat detection, and secure remote access. Backed by the world's largest investment firms and industrial automation vendors, Claroty is deployed by hundreds of organizations at thousands of sites globally. The company is headquartered in New York City and has a presence in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit claroty.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our people deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society, and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 415,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

SOURCE Claroty

