Claroty Named a Strong Performer in OT Security by Leading Independent Research Firm

New Analyst Report Gives Claroty the Highest Scores Possible in the Vision, Asset Discovery & Identification, Risk Posture Management, and Privileged Remote Access Criteria

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty , the cyber-physical systems (CPS) protection company, today announced that Forrester Research named the company as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Operational Technology Security Solutions, Q2 2024 . In the report, Claroty received the top score among the Strong Performers in the strategy category, as well as the highest scores possible in the criteria of asset discovery and identification, privileged remote access, risk posture management, and policy and rule management within the current offering category.

According to the Forrester report, operational technology (OT) security solutions customers should look for providers that "understand the unique challenges and characteristics of industrial control devices and how to secure them without affecting device performance or daily operations."

The report continues, "Claroty is ideally suited for industrial organizations, including healthcare, that need to manage assets, threats, and vulnerabilities across a diverse IoT and OT environment."

Forrester also recommends customers "look for OT security vendors that can solve multiple cybersecurity use cases with a platform of capabilities that can seamlessly integrate with the existing cybersecurity technology portfolio and evolve over time."

Per the report, "Claroty offers a modular platform to secure interconnected extended IoT (xIoT) and OT devices. Claroty's product vision is to facilitate a shift from a network to an asset-centric OT security strategy grounded in Zero Trust principles, which fits well with the macro trends of IoT device proliferation and the collapse of traditional network boundaries between IT and OT environments. Claroty has a comprehensive and ambitious roadmap that balances incremental feature updates combined with quantum leap forward improvements, like advanced smart scanning, organized into an insightful challenge-solution style."

Additionally, the report states, "Claroty has extended its passive and active discovery capabilities with Claroty Edge, which is a portable host-based executable that can discover assets in a local subnet or easily be transported to a remote location for a point-in-time collection of hard-to-reach devices. Reference customers rely on Claroty's active and passive asset discovery capabilities and appreciate the ability to load third-party data like SBOM documents to enrich asset information. Risk posture management features include the ability to run simulations to evaluate the impact of applied remediations to the risk score."

This report comes on the heels of Claroty's market-leading move to redefine CPS protection by launching the industry's most comprehensive, unified platform to secure all CPS, including OT, enterprise IoT, and connected medical devices (IoMT). The Claroty Platform leverages unrivaled industry expertise to deliver the deepest asset visibility and broadest solution set in the market today. Platform capabilities that Claroty believes align to key criteria in the Forrester Wave report include:

Asset Discovery and Identification: Claroty helps users quickly operationalize their Asset Inventory with a precision-driven and "right-for-me" approach that employs multiple, distinct asset discovery methods, paired with visibility orchestration capabilities and an AI-powered analysis engine to deliver the fastest time-to-value.

Claroty helps users quickly operationalize their with a precision-driven and "right-for-me" approach that employs multiple, distinct asset discovery methods, paired with visibility orchestration capabilities and an AI-powered analysis engine to deliver the fastest time-to-value. Privileged Remote Access: Purpose-built for the specific needs of the OT domain, the newly enhanced Claroty xDome Secure Access uses the industry's deepest asset profiles and policies to provide privileged access and identity management & governance for first and third-party users.

Purpose-built for the specific needs of the OT domain, the newly enhanced uses the industry's deepest asset profiles and policies to provide privileged access and identity management & governance for first and third-party users. Risk Posture Management: Claroty's CPS-native Exposure Management solution equips customers to understand their current CPS risk posture, allocate their existing resources to improve it more efficiently and effectively, and ultimately accelerate their journey to CPS security maturity – no matter their starting point.

Claroty's CPS-native solution equips customers to understand their current CPS risk posture, allocate their existing resources to improve it more efficiently and effectively, and ultimately accelerate their journey to CPS security maturity – no matter their starting point. Policy and Rule Management: Claroty's Network Protection solution drives effective network segmentation and anomaly detection with the industry's first out-of-the-box zone and communication policy recommendations for various CPS based on in-depth insight into operational context and best practices.

"We believe that Claroty was named a Strong Performer because our unified platform eliminates the need to purchase and maintain multiple point products," said Yaniv Vardi, CEO of Claroty. "Our dynamic comprehensive approach is why Claroty is so well-equipped to secure mission-critical infrastructure while offering the quickest time-to-value and a lower total cost of ownership."

Read the full report: The Forrester Wave™: Operational Technology Security Solutions, Q2 2024

About Claroty

Claroty has redefined cyber-physical systems (CPS) protection with an unrivaled industry-centric platform built to secure mission-critical infrastructure. The Claroty Platform provides the deepest asset visibility and the broadest, built-for-CPS solution set in the market comprising exposure management, network protection, secure access, and threat detection – whether in the cloud with Claroty xDome or on-premise with Claroty Continuous Threat Detection (CTD). Backed by award-winning threat research and a breadth of technology alliances, The Claroty Platform enables organizations to effectively reduce CPS risk, with the fastest time-to-value and lower total cost of ownership. Claroty is deployed by hundreds of organizations at thousands of sites globally. The company is headquartered in New York City and has a presence in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit claroty.com .

