Clarra Named "Case Management Innovation of the Year" in 2025 LegalTech Breakthrough Awards

Recognition demonstrates Clarra's emergence as the global standard for modern litigation management

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarra , a cloud-based legal practice management platform optimized for litigation and legal operations, today announced it has been named "Case Management Innovation of the Year" in the 6th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program. Conducted by LegalTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization, the program recognizes standout legal technology companies, products and services around the globe.

Clarra's platform gives law firms and corporate legal departments a single, comprehensive system to manage case information, filings, deadlines and collaboration, while providing leadership real-time visibility across entire portfolios. Built by litigators, Clarra's architecture mirrors the litigation lifecycle, offering scalability, security and no-code configurability that make it as adaptable as it is intuitive.

In 2025, Clarra introduced the industry's first Global Case Management platform, enabling multinational organizations to manage litigation with both local compliance and centralized oversight. Legal teams can now keep data in-region to meet residency requirements while maintaining a unified view of global risk. Regional Azure data centers support data sovereignty and redundancy, while multilingual and region-specific functionality allow teams to operate seamlessly across borders.

"Our goal has always been to make complex litigation management simple for every team, in every jurisdiction," said Keao Caindec, co-founder and CEO of Clarra. "Global organizations need systems that work the way they do: distributed, data-driven and collaborative. Receiving this recognition from LegalTech Breakthrough reflects not just what we've built, but how it's reshaping the expectations of what case management can be."

Through integrations with more than 6,000 business applications via REST API and Zapier, Clarra turns litigation data into actionable financial and operational insights. Role-based access controls ensure secure collaboration with outside counsel and partners, while no-code customization lets teams tailor workflows to their unique practices without IT dependency.

LegalTech Breakthrough's annual awards highlight the companies and solutions redefining efficiency, transparency and access across the legal industry. This year's program drew thousands of nominations from more than a dozen countries, underscoring the growing momentum of technology innovation within the global legal sector.

"Clarra unites intuitive case management with a groundbreaking global architecture," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of LegalTech Breakthrough. "Managing international litigation is incredibly complex, and Clarra's solution transforms it from a patchwork of regional systems into a unified, globally compliant platform. The industry has never had anything like it before. Congratulations on winning 'Case Management Innovation of the Year!'"

About Clarra

Clarra provides cloud-based case management software optimized for litigation and legal operations. Clarra enables law firms, enterprises, insurers and adjusters to accelerate growth, modernize case management, and reduce costs while eliminating the need for on-prem infrastructure, outdated applications, and siloed document repositories. With no-code customization, enterprise-class security and integration with 6,000+ applications, Clarra is optimized for high-volume caseloads and complex matters. Designed to handle legal matters, claims, contracts, rights, and licensing, Clarra is committed to simplifying management, improving efficiency, extending visibility and ensuring that firms never miss deadlines. For more information, visit www.clarra.com .

About LegalTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including Case Management, Client Relations, Data and Analytics, Documentation, Legal Education, Practice Management, eDiscovery and more. For more information visit LegalTechBreakthrough.com .

