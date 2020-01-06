Clarus Announces New Manufacturing Facility In Belgium

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarus, the world's largest glassboard manufacturer, announced the official opening of its European manufacturing plant in Belgium. This 50,000 square foot (~4,650 square meter) facility features the latest in glass processing, printing, and painting adhesion technology. Vertically integrated, the Clarus facility will manage the entire order from fabrication to final assembly, ensuring orders are produced at the highest standards in the industry.

"We are excited to bring our manufacturing capabilities into the EMEA markets," said Glen Huey, VP of Manufacturing and Global Supply Chain. "The new Belgium facility offers the sophistication necessary to improve operations through a lean, efficient layout that allows us to better align our products and services with our customers."

As part of their commitment to excellence, Clarus invested in state-of-the-art production equipment. From their proprietary paint adhesion and color-matching process to ColorDrop™, Clarus' high-resolution, full color UV printing, designers have endless options in bringing their vision to life with glass. Clarus also considered sustainability in the design of their factory with a world-class water treatment system that recycles water to reduce the volume used. Clarus also obtained certifications that contribute to three different LEED credits.

"As Clarus expands its growth potential beyond the United States, it was imperative that we manufactured our products in this region," said Marc Mansell, CEO. "Our ability to satisfy our customers' need for customization within short lead times can now be realized in Europe."

View the full line of award-winning glass offerings at www.clarus.com/products.

About Clarus: Clarus was founded in 2009 and is the pioneer of premium visual communication and collaboration systems. As the largest glassboard manufacturer in the world, Clarus' modern and minimalist collaboration solutions have transformed the interior design industry's visions for strategic, interpersonal communication. For more information, please visit www.clarus.com.

SOURCE Clarus

