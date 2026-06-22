Clarus Gets Creative with a Reimagined Showroom and Two New Products at NeoCon 2026

CHICAGO, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoCon veteran Clarus Glassboards showcased its most cohesive, elevated, and visually stunning showroom to date.

Clarus displayed 14 products (a record) within the context of corporate, higher education, healthcare, and government environments. The showroom theme "Glass Unexpected" celebrates how glass can elevate a space in more ways than many think possible.

Clarus' Showroom at NeoCon 2026

"Clarus glass is a designer's dream because it can be utilized and customized in near-infinite ways," said Mellissa Dye, VP of Sales. "Glass can be utilitarian and solve a singular problem, or upgrade the visual look of a space—or both!"

The showroom's luxurious, sleek design departs from the colorful, sparkling look of earlier years. Upon entry, visitors notice the silky, dark round table adorned with guest signatures across its surface. On first glance, the table looks expensive. Then, a Clarus team member explains that it's an ordinary desk with Clarus glass adhered to the surface. The dark, wood-grain print on the glass matches neatly with the deep walnut look of the base. The piece now looks like something you'd find on a designer's favorites list.

"In addition to glass markerboards, Clarus glass can upgrade walls, workstations, desks, signage—you name it," said President and CEO Gil Gibson. "Our products serve clients in more ways than they may expect—and that's what we were excited to show them this year."

Clarus also introduced two new products. Clarus Glass Mat is a visual upgrade from the humble plastic office chair mat. It can be customized in any color or image, with three standard sizes and handles up to 1,000 lbs. of distributed weight. Float Extend also made its debut—a reimagining of Clarus' famous floating glass whiteboard. This dry-erase glassboard extends from the wall and can be angled to provide a clear line of sight, regardless of where users sit or stand. Just like Clarus Glass Mat, it can be rendered in any color or graphic print to match any designer's vision.

Visit the Clarus Showroom and website to learn more.

About Clarus

Clarus is the largest manufacturer of glass whiteboards and interior glass products. Proudly made in Fort Worth, TX, we champion premium quality, thoughtful sustainability, and finding new ways to help people thrive.

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SOURCE Clarus