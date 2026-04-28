Clarus Introduces Float Extend: A Glass Dry-Erase Board That Moves with the Way People Work

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarus, the largest manufacturer of glassboards and interior glass products, introduces a new evolution of its hallmark glass whiteboard, Float. Float Extend allows users to swivel, extend, and reposition the writing surface for improved visibility, accessibility, and collaboration. And like all Clarus glass, it's fully customizable in any color or print and available in three sizes.

"Clarus adapts to how people work in the real world," said Gil Gibson, CEO of Clarus. "Float Extend gives people the flexibility to do what they do best."

Float Extend customized with a calendar print.

Mounted to a reinforced articulating arm system, the glass board can extend roughly 15" from the wall, tilt 10° up, down 2°, and swivel 45° side to side. The result is a writing surface that adjusts whenever and however needed.

The system features Clarus' signature low-iron glass surface, engineered for crisp marker visibility and long-term durability. The mount is finished in black, offering a clean, architectural presence that integrates into modern interiors without visual distraction.

Cesar Fuentes, Product Engineer at Clarus, led the development of Float Extend. "The challenge was balancing motion with stability," Fuentes said. "We had to ensure the board feels effortless to move, but completely secure at every angle. It behaves like a precision tool, not a loose accessory."

Float Extend reflects Clarus' continued focus on adaptable, design-forward tools for evolving spaces. It is built for offices, classrooms, and healthcare spaces where visibility and flexibility are more essential than ever.

Float Extend is available now through Clarus and select partners. You can find out more on the Clarus website here.

About Clarus

Clarus is the largest manufacturer of glass designs for commercial interiors. Proudly made in Fort Worth, TX, we champion premium quality, thoughtful sustainability, and reinventing what glass can do to ensure people thrive8

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SOURCE Clarus