Clarus Launches a Customizable Rolling Chair Mat Made of Glass

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarus, the largest manufacturer of glass boards and interior glass products, introduces the Clarus Glass Mat—a premium alternative to the familiar plastic chair mat that has protected office floors for eons. Clarus says it's time for a change.

With the Clarus Glass Mat, users can add custom colors or images to elevate the overall look of their workspaces. The mat is available in a low-glare matte or reflective gloss finish. And it comes in three standard sizes—3'x4', 4'x4', and 4'x5'—with custom sizes available up to 4'x10'.

Clarus Glass Mat

"The rolling experience on other mats is choppy. They crack, they warp, and you're stuck with a singular aesthetic," said Melissa Dye, VP of Sales. "Clarus Glass Mat is smooth, frictionless, and fully customizable to connect with the surrounding design."

The multi-custom options give designers room to get creative. They can specify matching mats to create a cohesive, branded look across a workplace. Let individuals tailor their own to reflect personal expression. Or just get one for themselves.

"Every detail, from the durable surface to its custom options, makes it both functional and visually stunning," added Gil Gibson, President and CEO. "Clarus Glass Mat delivers long-term performance with high-end design, transforming a purely functional accessory into a thoughtful part of the workspace."

Constructed from scratch-resistant tempered glass, the Clarus Glass Mat supports up to 1,000 pounds for everyday use. The non-porous surface is completely stain-proof and maintains a clean, crystal-clear appearance thanks to its low-iron composition. It's also backed by a five-year warranty.

The Clarus Glass Mat is available starting today, March 3, 2026, through Clarus and select partners.

About Clarus

Clarus is the largest manufacturer of glass designs for commercial interiors. Proudly made in Fort Worth, TX, we champion premium quality, thoughtful sustainability, and reinventing what glass can do to help people thrive.

SOURCE Clarus