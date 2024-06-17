Clarus Showroom at NeoCon 2024: A New Perspective on Glass

CHICAGO, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yep, the Clarus showroom was, once again, a must-visit at NeoCon 2024.

The theme for NeoCon this year was "Design Takes Shape." In that spirit, Clarus set out to challenge (even change) our perspective of glass and—importantly—how it can elevate the workplace through innovative design and art.

The Clarus showroom at NeoCon 2024. Showroom guests get a feel for the new Atmus Mobile Desk.

From the moment guests stepped into the Clarus showroom, they were transported into a new world. The theme, "Perspective/Perception," was brought to life with immersive glass displays and unique art installations.

Renowned Texas-based muralist Katie Murray, known for her installations in Meow Wolf and others, wowed attendees with a soul-stirring design resembling breaking waves on the ocean. The piece was made from a kaleidoscope of mixed-media materials featuring glass, acoustic felt, Legos, and over 10,000 screws.

New York City body paint artist Trina Merry similarly blew minds by transforming models into living works of art that blend in with their backdrop, stopping (virtually all) foot traffic to snap pictures.

Guests were also treated to personalized caricature (or "Claricature") drawings by NeoCon veteran, Benjamin Vincent, capturing their personalities on glass they could take home.

Attendees perused the latest Clarus products, like the Glide TV, Float Transition, Table Tops, and unique custom shapes. But the star was the ever-modular Atmus Mobile Desk—Clarus' newest rollout that looks like a mobile whiteboard at first glance but magically transforms into a sitting/standing desk.

Signature cocktails were whipped up by an on-site bartender, and hand-made hors d'oeuvres delighted guests during exclusive happy hour events each day.

"We are thrilled with the overwhelmingly positive response to our showroom this year," said Brittney Ricks, VP and Marketing Manager. "Our goal was to challenge perceptions and inspire creativity, and we believe we achieved that and more."

"As a company, we are completely dedicated to delivering quality products that push the boundaries of design and function," said CEO Gil Gibson. "The incredibly positive feedback we heard from customers and guests throughout NeoCon only reaffirms our efforts and continued commitment to keep pushing excellence in the future."

