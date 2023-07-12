Clarus Viewer Collaborated with UAH College of Nursing

News provided by

Clarus Viewer Corporation

12 Jul, 2023, 16:48 ET

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarus Viewer Corporation and the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) College of Nursing are excited to announce their collaboration in advancing medical technologies. Clarus Viewer Corporation, a Huntsville-based MedTech company, is revolutionizing medical imagery with its product, Clarus Viewer. This software solution, developed using Epic Games' Unreal Engine, enables users to visualize and manipulate 2D images and 3D models of patients in Virtual Reality (VR), enhancing medical visualization through 3D visualization.

Dr. Karen Frith, Dean of the College of Nursing at UAH, expressed enthusiasm for embracing new tech advancements in nursing. "I believe that technology in nursing should be collaborative, not competitive between tech and human-factor." Frith believes that nurses need to be a part of technology development and have the opportunity to provide early feedback. The UAH nursing program seeks to expose students to cutting-edge technologies, making this collaboration an exciting opportunity.

Clarus Viewer Corporation conducted a Formative Evaluation with UAH nursing students, focusing on their new application, Clarus Viewer: Trainer™. This training tool allows users to present, view, manipulate, and analyze 3D models of real medical imagery alongside idealized 3D models of human anatomy. During the evaluation, UAH nursing students and professors tested the tool, providing valuable feedback to the development team.

Cayla Garrett, BSN, RN, Clarus Viewer Lead Market Developer and Medical Liaison, highlighted the significance of early user feedback for the success of Clarus Viewer Trainer. "Not only were we able to solidify that our product has the potential to improve the learning experience for nurses of the future, but it also helped us identify barriers of implementation and new areas of growth," said Garrett. The team plans to use this feedback in the next development phase.

Dr. Frith, with over 30 years of teaching experience, added, "We want more and more opportunities, like this, for our students so that they are better prepared to engage when they enter the workforce. Whether it's a process that needs to be improved, technology itself, or maybe its just a workflow within their organization; anything that creates a 'questioning-mind' is good for our students. Clarus Viewer does just that."

"Together, industry and academia must create educational opportunities at the undergraduate and graduate levels in digital health and data science," said Garrett, a UAH nursing program graduate. Clarus Viewer: Trainer envisions more than just a virtual experience and is focused on bridging the gap between traditional book learning and patient care.

SOURCE Clarus Viewer Corporation

