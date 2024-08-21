Clarus Welcomes Laurie Pearson as VP of Customer Experience & Yvonne Montes as VP of Manufacturing

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarus expands its leadership with the addition of Laurie Pearson as VP of Customer Experience and Yvonne Montes as VP of Manufacturing.

Laurie boasts 15+ years in operations and customer service leadership, previously serving as COO at Semmelmann Interiors and Director at Metl-Span. As VP of Customer Experience at Clarus, she oversees account services, sales engineering, quality, and samples. She focuses on driving on-time deliveries, faster lead times, and delivering white-glove customer service.

Yvonne brings a near-two decades of leadership during which she deployed Lean strategies, reduced costs, and improved production processes. Previously, she worked for Compana Pet Brands in operations roles, including VP of Continuous Improvement. As VP of Manufacturing at Clarus, she leads production, planning, procurement, and logistics.

"Both Laurie and Yvonne bring phenomenal talent and an unmatched passion for customer care," remarked Clarus President & CEO Gil Gibson. "After bringing on board our new VP of Sales, Melissa Dye, in Q4 of last year, these additional enhancements in 2024 are significant steps toward creating industry-best-in-class sales support, service, and quality and delivering an overall exceptional Clarus customer experience. We couldn't be happier adding them to our Clarus team."

About Clarus:

Clarus is the originator of the glass board and the world's largest innovator, designer, and fabricator of glass visual communication solutions. Visit our website and socials to learn more.

