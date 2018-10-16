Clase Azul Spirits Announces New Company Structure as Brand Continues U.S. Expansion

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Clase Azul Spirits, creators of renowned Clase Azul Tequila, Clase Azul Mezcal and La Pinta Pomegranate Liqueur made with tequila, has announced the brand will operate independent of former agency Chopin Imports, effective October 15, 2018. The announcement was made today by brand co-owners - Arturo Lomeli, Founder and CEO and Juan Sanchez, President.

"In order for us to continue offering one of the finest tequilas in the world to our clients old and new, we require a team solely dedicated to Clase Azul, focusing on our luxury strategy and facilitating our growth and expansion within the United States," commented Lomeli.

"We are thankful for the past three years working alongside Tad Dorda and Chopin Imports, and will remain forever grateful for the opportunities they have afforded us," added Sanchez.

Clase Azul Spirits demonstrates impressive growth year over year, and has become one of the leading luxury spirits brands in the industry. The news comes on the heels of three recent hires, including CSO and EVP - Dana Chandler, VP of Eastern Division - Lowell Supran, and VP of Sales Central Division - Joshua Scott, all who will spearhead sales efforts as Clase Azul enjoys continued expansion within the U.S.

In addition, Clase Azul Spirits has just added numerous members to the sales, marketing and executive teams in top markets, including New York City, Los Angeles, and Miami.

ABOUT CLASE AZUL SPIRITS (@ClaseAzulTequila): Founded in 1997, Clase Azul Spirits produces the most luxurious tequila available on the market. Since launching La Pinta, a tequila infused pomegranate liqueur, twenty-one years ago, the brand is now recognized for offering the best tasting, critically acclaimed line of tequilas, including Plata, Reposado, Anejo and Ultra, as well as Clase Azul Mezcal. The artist-focused tequila brand, which aims to share the historical, cultural and luxurious aspects of Mexico with the world, is made from organic agaves and through an artisanal production process in the highlands of Jalisco; while Clase Azul Mezcal, being made from Maguey cenizo in the state of Durango, is an entirely different mezcal from what is produced in the rest of México. Clase Azul is internationally recognized for the gorgeous bottle which was created for "upcycling," – once the delicious liquid is gone, the decanter can be transformed into whatever the artist in you desires – a lamp, candle holder, vase and more! The bottles are handmade by a small indigenous community in Mexico state, the Mazahuas, where roughly 120 artisans spend about two weeks creating each bottle one by one. Clase Azul Spirits are available in México, Canada, United States, Europe, UK, Korea, El Salvador, Guatemala and Australia. The brand's culture heavily promotes the artisanal labor and a happy quality of life, which are two top priorities. The brand's non-profit organization, Fundacion con Causa Azul provides education, materials and other resources for underfunded, but passionate artisans, while employees are encouraged every day to positively transform their own lives through the company's approach to bettering humanity.

