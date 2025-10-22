CLASH Endurance Finds New Home in Coastal Mississippi for 2026 USA Triathlon Collegiate Club National Championships & Age Group Event Weekend

DAYTONA, Fla., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CLASH Endurance is pleased to announce its newest host venue; one that aligns with the brand's DNA of hospitality and community. Taking place on March 27-29, 2026, Coastal Mississippi will become home to the USA Triathlon Collegiate Club National Championship and a weekend of events testing all skill levels. In addition to some of the country's most competitive collegiate athletes, weekend warriors from across the U.S. and more than a dozen countries will take part in triathlons, duathlons, swims and events varying in distance. "Stay and Play" is the theme; inviting all to experience world-class entertainment, culture and history that Coastal Mississippi provides.

Join us for the debut of the 2026 CLASH Endurance Coastal Mississippi Event & USA Triathlon Collegiate Club National Championships March 27-29. Collegiate athletes & weekend warriors alike are invited to experience an epic weekend filled with endurance, fun and community. Visit clashendurance.com to register today!

Many have voiced the need for a more centralized location as Homestead-Miami Speedway has served as the home of the spring CLASH Endurance event weekend since 2021. The historic cities of Gulfport and Biloxi in Coastal Mississippi have become a southern tourism hub, offering more participants an international airport as well as accommodation and dining options ranging from budget-friendly to luxury, and close proximity to the race venue. Visitors can experience numerous family friendly attractions in addition to championship golf, non-stop casinos and Gulf-to-table cuisine.

Bill Christy, CEO of CLASH Endurance says, "We are thrilled to bring this high-caliber event weekend to the area and for both athletes and spectators to experience the warmth its communities provide. It is rare to find host venues that feel like home, but Coastal Mississippi does just that."

Event Courses: The swim will utilize a protected saltwater course in the Gulf of America adjacent to the newly rebuilt Gulfport Municipal Marina. Temperatures in March range from 62 to 72 degrees F. The controlled bike course will take athletes East from Jones Park along Beach Rd (US-90) toward Biloxi on a flat and fast, coastal ride. A scenic run will wind through a variety of Gulfport's coastal neighborhoods, showcasing local southern hospitality and support, a quality in which the area has become known.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves comments, "We're proud to welcome CLASH Endurance to our Gulf Coast. This exciting event showcases the strength and determination of its athletes, as well as the unmatched beauty and hospitality of Coastal Mississippi. We look forward to hosting competitors and fans from across the country, and showing them why Mississippi is the perfect destination for world-class outdoor events."

Each year, USA Triathlon Collegiate Club National Championships bring together more than 100 clubs for two days of competitive racing and high-energy displays of school spirit. "We are thrilled to bring the 2026 USA Triathlon Collegiate Club National Championships to Coastal Mississippi in partnership with CLASH Endurance. This collaboration combines CLASH's spirited event culture with USAT's commitment to collegiate development and we can't wait to see student athletes and fans embrace the excitement, community and competition against the backdrop of Mississippi's scenic coast," said Victoria Brumfield , USA Triathlon CEO.

Races include Olympic-distance, Draft-legal Sprint and the Mixed Relay, with all races counting toward the overall team scores. Winners of the individual races and the overall club title will be awarded as well as top women's, men's and military clubs. Other awards to be recognized include the annual Spirit Award for the collegiate club that shows the most school pride throughout the event and the winner of Journey to Nationals, a competition for collegiate clubs to submit short videos capturing their preparation, qualification and travel to Collegiate Club National Championships.

"We are proud to provide the sports' up-and-coming generation another unique opportunity to race draft legal during the short runway leading into the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. CLASH is honored to support the future of the sport and is excited to once again showcase the energy these collegiate athletes and their clubs provide throughout the weekend," says Andre Lapar, COO of CLASH Endurance.

CLASH Endurance® is an innovative endurance event company led by athletes with a passion to provide exceptional race experiences at iconic venues across the U.S. We embrace inclusion and welcome athletes of all ages and abilities, from elite professionals to first-time participants. The popular CLASH Endurance DAYTONA is held at the Daytona International Speedway™, home of "The Great American Race™"- the Daytona 500 and has been featured on NBC and Fox Sports 1/2. Each February, the Daytona Beach Half Marathon & 5K takes athletes on a scenic tour of Daytona and its numerous landmarks and attractions. In addition, CLASH Endurance Miami has drawn a decorated pro field, collegiate athletes from dozens of prestigious universities and weekend warriors for a challenging course at the historic Homestead-Miami Speedway®. Register here today

Celebrated as the Hospitality State and proudly known as the Birthplace of America's Music, Mississippi invites visitors to experience a rich tapestry of culture, history and unforgettable adventures. From the soulful sounds of the Delta to the serene beauty of the Gulf Coast and Appalachian foothills, Mississippi is a destination where every journey tells a story.

Visit Mississippi, a division of the Mississippi Development Authority, serves as the state's official destination marketing organization. As storytellers and cultural ambassadors, we champion Mississippi through strategic global marketing, innovative partnerships and creative collaboration. Our mission is to elevate the state's thriving tourism economy and inspire visitors from around the world to discover the magic that is Mississippi. Learn more at visitmississippi.org.

USA Triathlon is proud to serve as the National Governing Body for triathlon, as well as duathlon, aquathlon, winter triathlon, off-road triathlon, paratriathlon and indoor and virtual multisport events in the United States. Founded in 1982, USA Triathlon sanctions more than 3,500 events and races and connects with and supports more than 300,000 unique active members each year, making it the largest multisport organization in the world. In addition to its work at the grassroot level with athletes, coaches and race directors - as well as the USA Triathlon Foundation - USA Triathlon provides leadership and support to elite athletes competing at international events, including World Triathlon World Championships, Pan American games and the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

SOURCE Clash USA, LLC