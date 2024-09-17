CLASH Endurance to Host 2025 USA Triathlon Collegiate Club National Championships in Miami March 28-29

DAYTONA, Fla., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the nation's most high-energy triathlon events will take place this Spring in Miami as more than 1,000 of the nation's top collegiate club triathletes will compete for national titles at the 2025 USA Triathlon Collegiate Club National Championships. Hosted by CLASH Endurance at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, 80+ collegiate clubs from across the U.S. will gather for two days of fast racing and will include two-time Olympic silver medalist Morgan Pearson, who won the Americas Triathlon Championship Miami last year.

The 2024 USA Triathlon Collegiate Club National Championships, powered by CLASH Endurance in Miami, FL Post this Youth athletes will return to qualify and record top performances at the Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2025 for the USA Triathlon Collegiate Club National Championships, powered by CLASH Endurance. Youth athletes will return to qualify and record top performances at the Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2025 for the USA Triathlon Collegiate Club National Championships, powered by CLASH Endurance. Youth athletes will return to qualify and record top performances at the Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2025 for the USA Triathlon Collegiate Club National Championships, powered by CLASH Endurance.

"Never in our history has the location of an event been the impetus for expanding the base of collegiate triathlon, until now," said USA Triathlon Chief Sport Development Officer, Tim Yount. "CLASH will not only unveil a different kind of experience that athletes will be speaking about forever, but will support the journey with a race course unmatched by any other. This event will be supported by affordable housing options, the ability for many of our programs to drive to the event, and teams will be able to combine spring break alongside doing an event in a warm weather destination. Epic is the only way you can describe this racing opportunity."

"We are proud to host the 2025 USA Triathlon Collegiate Club National Championships," said CLASH Endurance Chief Operating Officer, Andre Lapar. "The team camaraderie and collegiate vibe will find a great home in the on-site RV camping that is so common at NASCAR tracks. We will expect a record turnout with the proximity of the Homestead-Miami Speedway to the Miami airport and are glad USA Triathlon has again entrusted us to deliver an unmatched experience to the athletes."

Collegiate Club National Championship events include Olympic-Distance, Draft-Legal Sprint, and the Mixed Relay. As part of the overall event weekend, there will also be the "Miami Distance" which consists of a 1-mile swim, 30-mile bike and 8-mile run. The Olympic-Distance race consists of a 1.5-kilometer swim, 40k bike and 10k run while the draft-legal race consists of a 750m swim, 20k bike, and 5k run. For all races, athletes will swim in a spring-fed lake inside the Speedway. The bike and run courses are contained, utilizing the sweeping road course and giving the crowd several opportunities to cheer on the athletes. All races will finish at the iconic pit road and victory circle.

Qualified athletes may compete in both the draft-legal Sprint, Olympic-distance and Mixed Relay Collegiate National Championship events. All races will count toward the overall team scores. Winners of individual races, and the overall club title will be awarded, as well as the top women's, men's, and military clubs.

Other awards to be recognized include the annual Spirit Award, for the collegiate club that shows the most school pride throughout the event, and the winner of Journey to Nationals, a competition for collegiate clubs to submit short videos capturing their preparation, qualification and travel to 2025 Collegiate Club National Championships.

Register Now!

CLASH Endurance® is an innovative endurance event company led by athletes with a passion to provide exceptional race experiences at iconic speedways across the U.S. We embrace inclusion and welcome athletes of all ages and abilities, from elite professionals to first-time participants. CLASH Endurance continues to build upon the special community only found in the active lifestyle space; one that is driven; provides an outlet and adds positivity both mentally and physically. The popular CLASH Endurance DAYTONA is held at the Daytona International Speedway®, home of "The Great American Race™®"—the Daytona 500 and has been featured on NBC and Fox Sports 1. The Daytona 2 Beach Half Marathon and 5K takes thousands of athletes on a scenic tour of Daytona and its numerous communities and attractions each February. In addition, CLASH Endurance Miami takes place in March and continues to draw a decorated pro field and weekend warriors for a unique course at the Homestead-Miami Speedway®. The 2024 event weekend included the T100 Miami in addition to the Americas Triathlon Championship including Para and able-bodied athletes looking to claim their qualifying ticket to the Paris Olympics. Additional event details: https://clashendurance.com/pages/usatcollegiateclubmiami

USA Triathlon is proud to serve as the National Governing Body for triathlon, as well as duathlon, aquathlon, aquabike, winter triathlon, off-road triathlon, paratriathlon, and indoor and virtual multisport events in the United States. Founded in 1982, USA Triathlon sanctions more than 3,500 events and races and connects with and supports more than 300,000 unique active members each year, making it the largest multisport organization in the world. In addition to its work at the grassroots level with athletes, coaches, and race directors — as well as the USA Triathlon Foundation — USA Triathlon provides leadership and support to elite athletes competing at international events, including World Triathlon World Championships, Pan American Games and the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

SOURCE CLASH Endurance