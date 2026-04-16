Clash of Prompts: The World's First AI Prompt Battle Royale

Symbiotic Security Announces "Clash of Prompts", The World's First Live AI Prompt Battle Royale at AWS Builder Loft, San Francisco and online.

Developers go head-to-head in 5-minute rounds to prove who can write the most secure AI-generated code, live, on stage, and online worldwide, scored in real time.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Symbiotic Security, a leader in AI-native code security, today announced Clash of Prompts, the world's first live prompt engineering Battle Royale. The event takes place on May 7, 2026 both in person at the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Builder Loft in San Francisco and online, open to participants worldwide. Developers, security engineers, and AI practitioners will compete in a high-stakes competition that puts AI code generation security to the ultimate public test.

The Competition

Clash of Prompts pits two developers against each other in rapid-fire, 5-minute rounds. Each competitor writes a single prompt. AI generates code from both prompts simultaneously - live, on screen, in front of the entire audience. The output is scored in real time on vulnerabilities detected, security best practices, and prompt efficiency. The winner advances. The loser is eliminated.

Competitors progress through open brackets, semi-finals, and a grand final on stage, with the crowd - and online spectators - watching every vulnerability surface in real time on the leaderboard.

Compete From Anywhere

For the first time, Clash of Prompts is opening an online tournament running in parallel with the in-person event. Remote participants compete in the same bracket format, on the same leaderboard, for the same prizes - all they need is a browser and an internet connection. Online and in-person brackets converge in the grand final, meaning the ultimate champion could be sitting in the front row in San Francisco or playing from the other side of the world.

Why It Matters

Independent research consistently shows that 87-94% of AI-generated code ships with security flaws - even when developers actively try to prompt securely. As AI coding assistants like GitHub Copilot, Amazon CodeWhisperer, and ChatGPT become standard tools in the development workflow, the security gap in AI-generated code is one of the most pressing challenges facing the software industry.

Clash of Prompts makes this problem painfully, publicly, and undeniably visible. It is the first event of its kind to turn AI code security into a live, competitive, and spectator-friendly format - revealing in real time how prompt quality directly impacts the security of the code that ships to production.

"Most teams know AI-generated code carries security risks, but they've never watched it happen live. Clash of Prompts changes that. It makes the invisible visible - and it makes it competitive." Jerome Robert, CEO, Symbiotic Security

Prizes

Grand Prize: A $3,500 Razer Blade 16 gaming laptop for the tournament champion

A $3,500 Razer Blade 16 gaming laptop for the tournament champion Top 20 Finishers: Split $20,000 in free AI credits with the model of their choice, plus access to Symbiotic Security's secure coding agent

Event Details

Date: May 7, 2026

May 7, 2026 Doors Open: 9:30 AM

9:30 AM Location: AWS Builder Loft, 525 Market St, 2nd Floor, San Francisco, CA 94105

AWS Builder Loft, 525 Market St, 2nd Floor, San Francisco, CA 94105 Online Tournament: Open to remote participants worldwide

Open to remote participants worldwide Cost: Free

In-Person Registration: Register on AWS Builder Center

Online Registration: Register for the online tournament

The event also features side activities including workshops, plus food and drinks.

Who Should Attend

Software engineers and developers using AI code generation tools

Security engineers and AppSec professionals

AI/ML practitioners and prompt engineers

Technical leaders and architects

Anyone working at the intersection of AI and secure software development

Try the Game Now - Free

Want to sharpen your skills before the tournament? The Clash of Prompts arena is open right now. Play for free, test your prompts, and see how you stack up:

Play Clash of Prompts now

About Symbiotic Security

Symbiotic Security is an AI-native code security platform that embeds real-time vulnerability detection, remediation, and developer training directly into the coding workflow. Founded by experienced security and AI leaders, and backed by $10M in seed funding from top investors, Symbiotic Security is on a mission to make secure code the default outcome of modern development - not an afterthought. The company's products, Symbiotic Code and Symbiotic Flow, protect both AI-generated and human-written code across the entire software development lifecycle.

Learn more at www.symbioticsec.ai

Contact:

Symbiotic Security

***@symbioticsec.ai

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13139385

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Symbiotic Security