ClashTV & AND1 Announce Partnership to Livestream 2023 Open Run Events

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ClashTV, an interactive livestreaming digital platform built to connect fans with the creators, content and culture they are most passionate about, and AND1, the legendary footwear and apparel brand announced their plans to partner around AND1's July 2023 MixTape Open Run events. The brands will jointly livestream the Open Run events on the ClashTV platform, taking place Sunday, July 9, 2023 at the MMBL Schuler Playground in Philadelphia and Sunday, July 23, 2023 at KingDome in King Park in New York City.

AND1 created the Open Run street basketball competitions to celebrate the brand's 30th anniversary and re-introduce the company's iconic Mixtape tours to the next generation. Back in the '90s, AND1 was known to '"own the Summer" with their competitive streetball tournaments. AND1 is now re-committed to finding the next all-star team of street ballers and trash talkers, and connecting with the streets in ways other sports brands have not.

AND1 is a title sponsor of the entire season of play at both MMBL Schuler Playground and KingDome. The brand not only aims to recreate the hype for streetball, but is also making contributions to the neighborhoods who helped build the brand from day one by continuing to be a part of the community. ClashTV shares a similar mission as a streamer of classic NYC streetball competitions since 2021, and provider of economic opportunity for the leagues, parks, players, coaches and creators who bring the magic to the courts every summer.

As part of this partnership, AND1 will outfit ClashTV's production staff during their nightly livestreams in AND1 apparel and footwear.

Open Run event breakdown and details include:

Preliminary games will be done full court in a 5 on 5 format.

OG AND1 Mixtape stars & players will select top picks to play in the second round.

Players the judges select are "AND1" will be called out at the end of the tournament and will be in competition to be a part of the new 2023 AND1 Mixtape team.

Each Open Run to feature surprise guest stars, musicians, creators and other notable figures, classic and new.

Open Run streaming details include:

Both events to Stream on ClashTV's iOS and Android Apps, ClashTV and AND1's social channels

The Open Run events will also be distributed by ClashTV to other streaming and broadcast platforms globally, with those details to be released closer to the event dates.

"I binged all the OG AND1 Mixtape content I could find. I was reminded of the brand's authenticity and its dominance of streetball," said ClashTV CEO Jonathan Anastas. "As we began fundraising for ClashTV, in nearly every meeting, someone would say 'I get it! This is AND1 Mixtapes for the streaming era.' After hearing that many times, I reached out to AND1 and magic followed due to the alignment of our teams' cultures and community goals. We are committed to reigniting the passion for these events and look forward to using our success to grow the Open Run into an even larger piece of current pop culture."

Chris "Gotti" Lorenzo, an investor in ClashTV and current board member, who was also a co-founder of the legendary hip-hop record label Murder Inc. Records and founder of the music technology platform, Add Ventures Music, said, "AND1 was key to the rise of streetball at its peak, and an early innovator in content distribution. As a team owner during that era, I am thrilled to be back in business with AND1 and work with them to celebrate 30 years of history in this game."

"The AND1 mixtapes were - literally - handed out on VHS in cities across the US. There was no streaming, there was no social media, yet everyone who mattered to streetball has seen them, "said Dexter Gordon from AND1. "To recreate this concept in 2023, streaming was an essential component for reach and awareness. ClashTV's experience banging it out under the baskets, premiering NYC streetball since 2021, showed us how we shared the vibe and aesthetic that made AND1 the #1 streetball brand back in the day."

The AND1 2023 Open Run events can be viewed via livestream on the ClashTV platform and ClashTV and AND1's social media channels on July 9th in Philly and July 23rd in NYC. Pre-promotion will begin on ClashTV this month and continue through the "Summer Basketball '23" season. Fans can go to https://www.clsh.tv or the Apple and Android App stores to sign-up and watch.

ABOUT CLASHTV

ClashTV is an interactive livestreaming digital platform built to connect fans with the content and culture they are most passionate about. ClashTV allows their audience to view livestreamed and VOD content, vote or clap for what they're watching, chat on-screen with other fans, purchase merchandise, take part in quizzes, promotional giveaways, and more. From Gen-Y and Z-skewing sports content such as New York City's most legendary street basketball leagues to Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and Podcasts featuring cultural leaders, ClashTV helps bring the audience closer to the content they love and helps creators better monetize their passions. The app is available on the iOS and Android platforms and the web. For more information, please visit: https://www.clsh.tv.

ABOUT AND1

The AND1 basketball apparel and sneaker brand, launched in Philadelphia in 1993, is currently owned and operated by Galaxy Universal. The mission for AND1 remains the same as it has always been 'to focus on those who are passionate about basketball and use the game as a metaphor for success in everything they set out to do in life.' The celebration of community, hard work, freedom of expression and dedication to excellence is reflected in the unique and iconic product that the brand has and will continue to create for both the dedicated player and the casual competitor. For more information, please visit http://www.and1.com and follow AND1 on Twitter @And1basketball and Facebook http://www.facebook.com/and1basketball .

