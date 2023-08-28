CLASHTV ANNOUNCES FIRST EVER 'CLASH CUP,' STREAMING LIVE AUGUST 30TH

The season's top four NYC Streetball leagues, Gersh Park, Hoopsville, Dyckman, and the IW/BR Classic, will compete for a $25,000 prize pool and championship status

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClashTV, the interactive livestreaming digital platform built to connect fans with the creators, content, and culture they are most passionate about, announced that the first annual Clash Cup will be livestreamed this week across the company's apps and social media channels.

The event, which will take place on August 30th, 6PM ET/3PM PT, live from Coney Island, will stream exclusively on ClashTV's channels and will include the top four performing leagues from the 'Summer Basketball 23' season - Dyckman, Gersh Park, Hoopsville, and IW/BR Classic, as determined by ClashTV's proprietary data. The four titans of NYC streetball will compete for a $25,000 cash pool and will also include a dunk contest, and live music by DJ Zookeeper.

The event will also include a live appearance by ClashTV's new Streetball Commissioner Fat Joe.

The Clash Cup delivers on ClashTV's promise to expand the company's original intellectual property offerings, which began this year with the launch of "ClashTV Courtside," a SportsCenter-style highlight and magazine format VOD show.

"We're excited to announce our first annual Clash Cup, with the top four leagues in NYC streetball, as determined by our viewership and engagement data. It's been an exciting summer season, where we streamed over 800 live games, so we're looking forward to bringing it to a close with great leagues, players and fans as we celebrate the coming of fall and prepare for a whole new slate of ClashTV expansion announcements to come," said Jonathan Anastas, CEO of ClashTV.

"We've spent the whole summer lighting up these parks at a volume never before seen in this city. I've invested decades into celebrating this community, the good it does and the inspiration it offers. To be able to end the summer season with a celebration this iconic was worth every drop of sweat and blood I've put into NYC Streetball," added Chris 'Gotti' Lorenzo, ClashTV investor, board member and head of growth.

Users can log on to the ClashTV app and online to stream the event August 30th beginning at 6:00pm EST/3:00 pm PST. For more information on how to watch, please visit: www.clsh.tv

ABOUT CLASHTV:

ClashTV is an interactive livestreaming digital platform built to connect fans with the content and culture they are most passionate about. ClashTV allows their audience to view live stream and VOD content, vote or clap for what they're watching, chat on-screen with other fans, purchase merchandise, take part in quizzes, promotional giveaways, and more. From Gen-Y and Z-skewing sports content such as New York City's most legendary street basketball leagues to Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and Podcasts featuring cultural leaders, ClashTV helps bring the audience closer to the content they love and helps creators better monetize their passions. The app is available on the iOS and Android platforms and the web. For more information, please visit: https://www.clsh.tv .

