CLASHTV ANNOUNCES FIRST EVER 'CLASH CUP,' STREAMING LIVE AUGUST 30TH

News provided by

ClashTV

28 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

The season's top four NYC Streetball leagues, Gersh Park, Hoopsville, Dyckman, and the IW/BR Classic, will compete for a $25,000 prize pool and championship status

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClashTV, the interactive livestreaming digital platform built to connect fans with the creators, content, and culture they are most passionate about, announced that the first annual Clash Cup will be livestreamed this week across the company's apps and social media channels.

Continue Reading
The First Annual Clash Cup Is Here!
The First Annual Clash Cup Is Here!
Clash Cup
Clash Cup

The event, which will take place on August 30th, 6PM ET/3PM PT, live from Coney Island, will stream exclusively on ClashTV's channels and will include the top four performing leagues from the 'Summer Basketball 23' season - Dyckman, Gersh Park, Hoopsville, and IW/BR Classic, as determined by ClashTV's proprietary data. The four titans of NYC streetball will compete for a $25,000 cash pool and will also include a dunk contest, and live music by DJ Zookeeper.

The event will also include a live appearance by ClashTV's new Streetball Commissioner Fat Joe.

The Clash Cup delivers on ClashTV's promise to expand the company's original intellectual property offerings, which began this year with the launch of "ClashTV Courtside," a SportsCenter-style highlight and magazine format VOD show.

"We're excited to announce our first annual Clash Cup, with the top four leagues in NYC streetball, as determined by our viewership and engagement data. It's been an exciting summer season, where we streamed over 800 live games, so we're looking forward to bringing it to a close with great leagues, players and fans as we celebrate the coming of fall and prepare for a whole new slate of ClashTV expansion announcements to come," said Jonathan Anastas, CEO of ClashTV.

"We've spent the whole summer lighting up these parks at a volume never before seen in this city. I've invested decades into celebrating this community, the good it does and the inspiration it offers. To be able to end the summer season with a celebration this iconic was worth every drop of sweat and blood I've put into NYC Streetball," added Chris 'Gotti' Lorenzo, ClashTV investor, board member and head of growth.

Users can log on to the ClashTV app and online to stream the event August 30th beginning at 6:00pm EST/3:00 pm PST. For more information on how to watch, please visit: www.clsh.tv

ABOUT CLASHTV:

ClashTV is an interactive livestreaming digital platform built to connect fans with the content and culture they are most passionate about. ClashTV allows their audience to view live stream and VOD content, vote or clap for what they're watching, chat on-screen with other fans, purchase merchandise, take part in quizzes, promotional giveaways, and more. From Gen-Y and Z-skewing sports content such as New York City's most legendary street basketball leagues to Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and Podcasts featuring cultural leaders, ClashTV helps bring the audience closer to the content they love and helps creators better monetize their passions. The app is available on the iOS and Android platforms and the web. For more information, please visit: https://www.clsh.tv.

SOURCE ClashTV

Also from this source

CLASHTV NAMES GRAMMY-NOMINATED ARTIST FAT JOE AS THE COMPANY'S FIRST 'STREETBALL COMMISSIONER'

ClashTV To Stream NBA 2K Influencer Esports Tournament In Celebration of Rucker Park 2023 Championship Game

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.