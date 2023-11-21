CLASHTV ANNOUNCES FIRST SIX SCHOOLS TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS FALL'S HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL LIVE STREAMING SCHEDULE

Live game coverage kicks off on November 28th with free ad supported livestreams. ClashTV to launch a premium subscription tier in December

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClashTV, the interactive livestreaming digital platform built to connect fans with the sports content, creators and culture they are most passionate about, today announced the first six high schools to participate in the company's previously announced upcoming high school basketball live streaming schedule.

ClashTV 2023 Fall High School Basketball

Following two months of pre-season one-off tournament streaming, ClashTV's high school basketball programming will expand to include comprehensive livestream home game coverage of Tri-State high schools including: Eagle Academy BX, Thomas Jefferson High School, Atmosphere Academy, Canarsie High School, Capital Prep Harbor (CT), and John F. Kennedy High School. The season's content will include a weekly schedule complete with all home game livestreams and full game VOD, recaps, and other short-form content. Additionally, ClashTV livestreams include robust and active interactive moderated chat, voting, and other community engagement features not offered on other high school sports streaming platforms.

The fall one-off tournament programming kicked off on September 30th, with "Respect For All, Fear None" live from the Bronx, followed by "Test the Waters," which streamed on October 7th, Jersey Beasts' "This is Our Town," The Mac's "Shoot Hoops, not Guns," Aces Hearts, and Hustle, and this past weekend's "Leaders of The New School."

ClashTV's High School programming will start the season with free ad-supported streams, and will later add PPV events and season-long subscriptions, where parents, alumni, and fans can watch every game from their respective school, live and on-demand.

High School basketball live streaming is a natural content expansion for ClashTV, which recently wrapped up a successful 2023 Summer Streetball streaming season, scoring a 350% increase in platform usage and an engagement rate on platform that exceeded 40%.

"After testing the water with several months of successfully livestreaming one-off high school basketball tournaments, we're excited to expand our coverage to include this pilot program of six top-tier Tri-State schools. In addition to our unique production 'courtside' style and interactive, moderated, community engagement, we look forward to launching our first subscription product where students, parents, alumni and fans can dive deep with their favorite teams," noted ClashTV CEO Jonathan Anastas.

Users can log on to the ClashTV app and online to check out the season's schedule, starting November 28th, and livestream these upcoming events. For schedule and how to watch, please visit: https://www.clsh.tv/highschool/

ABOUT CLASHTV:

ClashTV is an interactive livestreaming digital platform built to connect fans with the sports creators, content and culture they are most passionate about. ClashTV allows their audience to view live stream and VOD content, vote or clap for what they're watching, chat on-screen with other fans, purchase merchandise, take part in quizzes, promotional giveaways, and more. From Gen-Y and Z-skewing sports content such as New York City's most legendary street basketball leagues to Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and Podcasts featuring cultural leaders, ClashTV helps bring the audience closer to the content they love and helps creators better monetize their passions. The app is available on the iOS and Android platforms and the web. For more information, please visit: https://www.clsh.tv .

SOURCE ClashTV