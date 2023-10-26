CLASHTV ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF ELITE HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL FALL 2023 LIVE STREAMING SCHEDULE

Streaming programming begins with standout one-off tournaments and will later layer in regional powerhouse high school in-season games. 

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClashTV, the interactive livestreaming digital platform built to connect fans with the creators, content, and culture they are most passionate about, announced today it's upcoming high school basketball tournament live streaming schedule.

Expanding upon the success of "Summer Basketball '23", ClashTV's high school basketball programming will include a weekly schedule complete with livestreams, full game VOD, recaps and other short-form content. Additionally, ClashTV streams include robust and active interactive moderated chat, voting and other community engagement features not offered on other high school sports streaming platforms.

The fall one-off tournament programming kicked off on September 30th, with "Respect For All, Fear None" live from the Bronx, included "Test the Waters" which streamed on October 7th, and accelerates this upcoming weekend with live streams of the New Jersey Beasts "This is our Town" and The Mac "Shoot Hoops not Guns" on Saturday October 29th.

Highlights of the one-off tournament event schedule includes:

  • Respect For All, Fear None (Bronx, NY) 9/30
  • Test The Waters Invitational (Bronx, NY) 10/7 & 10/9
  • NJ Beasts 'This Is Our Town' Showcast (Montvale, NJ) 10/29
  • The Mac 'Shoot Hoops Not Guns' Basketball Classic (Amityville, NY) 10/29
  • Aces Heart and Hustle (NY,NY) 11/10 and 11/11

ClashTV will announce a list of initial season-long regional basketball high school power houses partnerships in the coming weeks.

ClashTV's High School programming will be a mix of free ad-supported streams, PPV events and season-long subscriptions, where parents, alumni and fans can watch every game from their respective school, live and on-demand.

High School basketball live streaming is a natural content expansion for ClashTV, which recently wrapped up a successful 2023 Summer Streetball streaming season that saw a 350% increase in platform usage. Additionally, the company recently announced its new MMA streaming schedule which kicked off on 9/16 and will continue through the fall and winter.

Said ClashTV CEO Jonathan Anastas, "As we expand our portfolio of high-passion sports, high school basketball was natural. We've already tested youth basketball programming in "Summer Streetball '23" to strong viewership. Moving from park-based play to deeply engaged school communities and high-profile tournaments was the dunk for ClashTV. Adding our interactivity layer and community engagement to the streams will supercharge interest to all stakeholders, from players and parents to the schools, coaches and scouts. This community passion, along-side our 'courtside' production style clearly differentiates ClashTV from our competitor's 'robot camera' approach which simply pans up and down the court like a slow game of Pong. On ClashTV, viewers feel like they are in the middle of the action and can participate in the community conversion live."

Users can log on to the ClashTV app and online to stream these upcoming events. For schedule and how to watch, please visit: www.Clsh.tv

ABOUT CLASHTV:

ClashTV is an interactive livestreaming digital platform built to connect fans with the content and culture they are most passionate about. ClashTV allows their audience to view live stream and VOD content, vote or clap for what they're watching, chat on-screen with other fans, purchase merchandise, take part in quizzes, promotional giveaways, and more. From Gen-Y and Z-skewing sports content such as New York City's most legendary street basketball leagues to Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and Podcasts featuring cultural leaders, ClashTV helps bring the audience closer to the content they love and helps creators better monetize their passions. The app is available on the iOS and Android platforms and the web. For more information, please visit: https://www.clsh.tv.

