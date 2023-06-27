ClashTV Announces Launch of First Original Programming. 'ClashTV Courtside' Covers the Best of Each Week's Street Basketball Action and Culture in a :30 Minute Format

The Livestreaming Platform's Initial IP Creation to Air on ClashTV's Apps, Social Channels and Also on FAST and Broadcast Globally

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClashTV, an interactive livestreaming digital platform built to connect fans with the creators, content and culture they are most passionate about, today announced the launch of 'ClashTV Courtside', the company's first original programming. The weekly highlight, interview and commentary show will cover the best in Street Basketball and the Culture that surrounds it in a :30 minute overview.

Khristina J. Williams Chris “CWill” Williams

'ClashTV Courtside" will be hosted each week by Ray Ray, a professional comedian (signed with Vampire Life Records) and former NYC basketball champion, and Khristina J. Williams, founder of Girls Talk Sports TV. The format will cover the best plays, games, and drama as well as inside tips and interviews with players, coaches and the VIPs who drop into the iconic Streetball parks on the regular. The show will be executive produced by ClashTV's director of basketball operations, Chris "CWill" Williams and Rob Jones, ex-Director of Content for Enthusiast Gaming, who was also a digital video advisor to NBC Universal's E! News and a former Machinima executive. Jones was also an SVP at Edelman, where he ran video strategy and programming.

"ClashTV Courtside was built to be the hub for Summer/Streetball. As an extension of the ClashTV brand, we look forward to creating a show that goes beyond the highlights and delivers the storylines that matter to the culture of streetball," said Chris "CWill" Williams.

"There's finally a place where fans can have access and engage with some of the best summer basketball tournaments from around the country, in real time. This show gives an all-access pass to what's happening now, while also paying homage to the streetball legends of the past," added co-host Khristina J. Williams.

"Short-form highlights and game recaps are the desired entry to sports fandom for Gen Z and Alpha," said Jonathan Anastas, CEO of ClashTV. "As we grow a new generation of Streetball fanatics, it is important to deliver the content our audience wants, presented by the type of talent they love most, in an easy to digest format that's exportable across media platforms. 'ClashTV Courtside' plays as well in our platform's ecosystem as it will on YouTube, TikTok or on linear TV in the Philippines. We're now not just streaming live games, we're also creating original content that benefits the leagues, teams, players and fans."

'ClashTV Courtside' will debut on ClashTV's apps and socials on June 27th at 8AM ET and will air and stream weekly. The program will also be available on select FAST channels and internationally on broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. Fans can go to https://www.clsh.tv or the Apple and Android App stores to sign-up and watch.

