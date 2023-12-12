ClashTV Announces Original Content Development Deal with Woman's Sports Entrepreneur and Media Personality Khristina WIlliams

First greenlit project will be an expansion of 'ClashTV Courtside' to cover the platform's extension into high school basketball

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClashTV, an interactive livestreaming digital platform built to connect fans with the creators, content and culture they are most passionate about, today announced a content development deal with women's sports entrepreneur, founder and media personality Khristina Williams.

Photo Credit: Mary-Kate Ridgeway/Athletes Unlimited

Khristina Williams, founder of Girls Talk Sports TV, and a noted media personality covering the WNBA and other sports will develop and produce original content for ClashTV, which will be distributed on the company's apps and will include curated content for social media. The deal will also include hosting and commentary appearances at the company's events.

Williams was introduced to ClashTV as a co-host for "ClashTV Courtside," the company's first original programming which featured a: 30 minute weekly highlight, interview, and commentary show covering the best in Street Basketball and the culture that surrounds it. Season One ran for 12 episodes over the summer of 2023. WIlliams took on additional executive producing duties mid-season and her company also took over production of the show. Khristina also created original social content for ClashTV around various one-off events such as this fall's Aces High School tournament.

The first program out of this expanded partnership will be a 2024 re-envisioned spin-off of "ClashTV Courtside" focused on Clash's expansion into high school basketball streaming. Executive producer and ClashTV head of basketball, Chris WIlliams will continue on the show as co-creator and EP.

"In not only co-hosting Courtside, but taking on executive producing and actually producing the show, Khristina demonstrated her talent, expertise in sports, work ethic and creative entrepreneurial spirit," said ClashTV CEO Jonathan Anastas, adding "she over-delivered everything we asked for. Khristina has a unique and valuable voice in the sports media landscape and we are fortunate to be able to expand our working relationship. We look forward to the 'Courtside' spin-off as well as the first look at her new creative ideas."

"Marrying my two passions of sports and storytelling has been a dream come true," said Williams. "I couldn't think of a better partner for this than ClashTV, who is creating a platform where athletes' stories are being authentically told in new and innovative ways. I'm looking forward to this expanded partnership with ClashTV."

About Khristina WIliams and Girls Talk Sports TV:

Khristina Williams, a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, is a New York City based multimedia journalist, host, and digital creator. As a rising and prominent voice in sports media, she utilizes her platform to bridge the gap between sports fans and athletes through delivering honest content and amplifying the voices of athletes through storytelling.

In 2018, she founded social-digital media platform Girls Talk Sports TV with a mission to close the women's sports coverage gap by creating more visibility for women in sports, through social content creation and reporting. GTSTV has since served as the go-to destination for women's basketball breaking news, daily updates, and exclusive interviews with WNBA and NCAA athletes.

Currently, Williams contributes as a WNBA expert for SportsNet NY (SNY), and have previously served as talent for MSG Networks, Spotify, and Athletes Unlimited Basketball.

About ClashTV:

ClashTV is an interactive livestreaming digital platform built to connect fans with the content and culture they are most passionate about. ClashTV allows their audience to view livestreamed and VOD content, vote or clap for what they're watching, chat on-screen with other fans, purchase merchandise, take part in quizzes, promotional giveaways, and more. From Gen- Z-skewing sports content such as New York City's most legendary street basketball leagues, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), Podcasts featuring cultural leaders, and the company's new foray into high school basketball, ClashTV helps bring the audience closer to the content they love and helps creators better monetize their passions. The app is available on the iOS and Android platforms and the web. For more information, please visit: https://www.clsh.tv

