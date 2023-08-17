CLASHTV NAMES GRAMMY-NOMINATED ARTIST FAT JOE AS THE COMPANY'S FIRST 'STREETBALL COMMISSIONER'

The artist, cultural icon and NYC streetball fan will also have ownership in the livestreaming platform, provide creative direction, and join the company's board of advisors.

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClashTV, the interactive livestreaming digital platform built to connect fans with the creators, content, and culture they are most passionate about, announced today that it has named Grammy-nominated artist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Fat Joe as its inaugural Streetball Commissioner.

Fat Joe

As ClashTV's Streetball Commissioner, Fat Joe will provide creative guidance to the livestreaming platform as it develops additional Streetball content, blending high-passion sports with music, entertainment, fashion and more. The Streetball Commissioner, a new role for the company, reflects ClashTV's mission to scale by dominating the category of Streetball as well and defining the intersection of content, commerce and culture. Fat Joe will also have an ownership stake in ClashTV and join the organization's board of advisors.

"I'm proud to team up with ClashTV and establish a new era of Streetball. The ClashTV team truly understands the cultural and community impact of Streetball, so I'm looking forward to helping them elevate the game and bring athletes, creators and fans together in an innovative and meaningful way," shared Fat Joe.

"Clash is with the culture. Joe is a superstar in the culture, and a lifelong Streetball fan. Together, we are going to unite the basketball leagues of America. In our mission to own the category of Streetball, there is no one more suited for this role than Fat Joe. What first bubbled up from the courts of New York City has become a worldwide movement. Joe's expertise at leveraging media to grow the culture is legendary and we look forward to his contributions to ClashTV," added CEO Jonathan Anastas.

The addition of Fat Joe adds to a growing list of 2023 milestones for ClashTV, including:

Signing its first sponsorship agreement, partnering with AND1 to livestream the sneaker and apparel company's 30th anniversary Open Run events in July 2023 , as well as producing original branded content.

, as well as producing original branded content. Forming a partnership with Alpha Metaverse Technologies Inc., a technology company that focuses on metaverse, gaming and generative AI, to launch, power and manage ClashTV's 2023 NBA2K tournament this summer.

Signing 10 content creators to create and distribute weekly exclusive content on the platform, bringing with them their 600,000+ subscribers and over 100,000,000 total views on YouTube to date.

Adding top tier Summer Basketball content, including celebrating the 50th Anniversary of LA's Drew League . ClashTV is the exclusive live-streaming platform for the women's league.

. ClashTV is the exclusive live-streaming platform for the women's league. Launching the companies first original intellectual property and programming, "ClashTV Courtside," a SportsCenter-style weekly recap show, highlighting the best in on-platform streetball.

ABOUT FAT JOE:

Fat Joe is a Grammy-nominated recording artist, author, actor, entrepreneur, philanthropist and media personality that hails from the Bronx, New York. With an acclaimed career that has spanned four different decades, Joe has cemented his legacy as a hip-hop heavyweight, having amassed several multi platinum and gold studio albums, mixtapes, singles and collaborations, including"Lean Back," "What's Luv," "Make It Rain," and "All The Way Up," among countless others.

Beyond his unprecedented longevity, Joe – who is of Puerto Rican and Cuban descent – helped play an integral role in bridging the intersection of hip-hop and Latin music, collaborating with Gloria Estefan, Thalia, Ricky Martin, etc. Joe has also displayed an eye for discovering and developing new talent, having signed the likes of DJ Khaled, Big Pun, Remy Ma and more to his Terror Squad label imprint.

Most recently, Joe reinvented himself into a media personality, having hosted the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards as well as episodes of The Drew Barrymore Show and The Wendy Williams Show. His pivot into media began in 2020, when he launched "The Fat Joe Show," an Instagram Live talk-show where he interviewed a wide array of guests such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Floyd Mayweather, Jamie Foxx, etc. Those experiences ultimately paved the way for Joe to get his own show on STARZ that will launch in 2023 and be executive produced by Sean "Diddy" Combs and LeBron James.

The Bronx native recently expanded his résumé and became an author in November 2022, releasing his memoir, The Book of Jose , which pulled back the curtains on the trials, tribulations and triumphs throughout his personal life and professional career. Joe's acclaimed memoir is in the process of being converted into a television series on Showtime that will be executive produced by Kenya Barris.

He has shined in acting roles, most notably starring alongside Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish in "Night School" as well as in Spike Lee's "She's Gotta Have It" Netflix series. He is also slated to star alongside Susan Sarandon in an animated comedy series called "The Movers" that is currently in development at FOX.

Joe is also the owner and founder of three UP NYC stores in New York City, which sells exclusive sneakers from brands such as Jordan and Nike as well as sports apparel, caps, etc.

For more information on Fat Joe, follow him on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube .

ABOUT CLASHTV:

ClashTV is an interactive livestreaming digital platform built to connect fans with the content and culture they are most passionate about. ClashTV allows their audience to view livestreamed and VOD content, vote or clap for what they're watching, chat on-screen with other fans, purchase merchandise, take part in quizzes, promotional giveaways, and more. From Gen-Y and Z-skewing sports content such as New York City's most legendary street basketball leagues to Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and Podcasts featuring cultural leaders, ClashTV helps bring the audience closer to the content they love and helps creators better monetize their passions. The app is available on the iOS and Android platforms and the web. For more information, please visit: https://www.clsh.tv .

Contact:

Erika Urgiles

erika@thesupremeagency.com

SOURCE ClashTV