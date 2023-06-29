CLASHTV TO STREAM DREW WOMEN'S LEAGUE 2023 SUMMER BASKETBALL SEASON

The Multi-Year Agreement and Partnership Kicks-off as the League Celebrates its 50th Anniversary

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClashTV, the interactive livestreaming digital platform built to connect fans with the creators, content, and culture they are most passionate about, today announced it signed a multi-year agreement to be the exclusive streaming partner of the Drew Women's League, a part of Los Angeles' legendary Drew League, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Starting June 30th, 2023 and running through August 20th, 2023, live games for the 2023 season will stream globally every Wednesday & Friday and fans of the league and sport will be able to interact, chat, clap, and vote as well as watch behind the scenes, interviews and VOD, exclusively on the ClashTV platform.

ClashTV has signed a multi-year exclusive deal with the league, which is partnering this year with the WNBA, to live-stream the games from the King Drew High School in Los Angeles. This season will also include recent WNBA players Essence Carson, Chelsea Gray, Kaleena Mosquada Lewis, Nicky McCrimmon, Noelle Quinn, Odyssey Sims, and Nikki Teasley, and will take place at King Drew Magnet High School in South Los Angeles with the Championship game occurring at El Camino College in Torrance, CA. The women's league was founded in 1988 by Dino Smiley, and led by Tenesha Ware, league commissioner from 1999-2022.

"To be able to celebrate 50 years of Drew and 36 years of the women's league speaks to the power and importance that basketball has in our lives," said Drew League Commissioner Chaniel Smiley, adding "We know that the men put on a show, but so do the women. And getting our teams out to the world, so fans can see the excellence, the skill, the grit, is vital. These are world-class athletes, and they are inspirations to everyone who loves the sport. This year is very special because as part of our 50th Anniversary year, this is the first time the Women's Drew will take place over the summer at the same time as the Men's Drew, which will create a platform for our rising talent in high school & college to also participate in."

"ClashTV coming on board to stream the Women's Drew League means a lot because, it not only shows that the men's league is the premier ProAm, but now this also helps to recognize the women's league as a premier destination for women to compete as well. We're excited for the young girls and women out there who want to compete, to now have additional visibility to showcase their talent to the masses and have an outlet that can help them also create second chance opportunities and awareness to continue playing the game of basketball professionally or at the next level," said Crossover Collective [OVR], Co-Founder Steph Rawlins, the Drew League's media, marketing & brand agency who helped navigate the partnership.

"We are so proud to partner with Chaniel, Dino, and the Drew League family. Being able to show the world what this league is all about is an honor for our company and for me personally, as a father whose daughter is also an athlete," added Ivan Isakov, ClashTV co-founder.

"Women's sports are having a well-deserved moment that has taken too long to be recognized for the fandom and commercial value it has," said Jonathan Anastas, ClashTV Chief Executive Officer. "The Drew League's trust in our platform to share content and engage with their fans around the world validates our belief that interactive live streaming platforms are the best place for sports creators, leagues and teams to grow and engage their fanbases.

ClashTV gives fans a courtside POV from parks and courts across the country and allows users to interact, debate, clap, vote, and chat live. Additionally, to celebrate the start of the season, new users can sign up and receive 1,000 Clash coins to purchase avatars, stickers, and other interactive elements that they can use while streaming. In addition to the livestreams, ClashTV will offer VOD of each game after completion, along with short-form game recaps, highlights, "best-of" shows, culture-based commentary and Vlogs.

The addition of the Drew League's women's games expands on ClashTV's exclusive summer basketball live-stream programming from legendary city courts, including Rucker Park in Harlem, Gersh in Brooklyn, Isaiah Whitehead Classic in Coney Island, and Swin City in Dallas, amongst others. This programming builds on ClashTV's other offerings including mixed martial arts events and culture-first video podcasts featuring personalities such as Chris "Gotti" Lorenzo.

ABOUT DREW LEAGUE

Established in 1973 by Alvin Willis, The Drew League is a pro-am basketball league that is held every summer in Los Angeles. The league, which started with just 6 teams, now matches up 20 invitation-only teams. With notable players such as Kobe Bryant, Lebron James, Demar Derozan, James Harden and more, the Drew League is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023. Visit www.drewleague.com for more information.

ABOUT CLASHTV

ClashTV is an interactive livestreaming digital platform built to connect fans with the content and culture they are most passionate about. ClashTV allows their audience to view livestreamed and VOD content, vote, or clap for what they're watching, chat on-screen with other fans, purchase merchandise, take part in quizzes, promotional giveaways, and more. From Gen-Y and Z-skewing sports content such as New York City's most legendary street basketball leagues to Mixed Martial Arts and Podcasts featuring cultural leaders, ClashTV helps bring the audience closer to the content they love and helps creators better monetize their passions. The app is available on the iOS and Android platforms and the web. For more information, please visit: https://www.clsh.tv

SOURCE ClashTV