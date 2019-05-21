Class 8 Market Bolstered by Strong Economy...For Now, J.D. Power Finds

McLEAN, Va., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the May 2019 Commercial Truck Guidelines Industry Update, analysts from J.D. Power Valuation Services reported the unexpected happened, as the volume of trucks sold was down and pricing was up by an equally notable amount, in April compared to the expected higher volume of trucks being sold at lower pricing. The retail channel also had a surprisingly good month.

"Since last month, the trade war heated up unexpectedly as talks broke down between China and the U.S.," said Chris Visser, Commercial Truck Senior Analyst at J.D. Power Valuation Services. "As such, we will once again see a bump in freight volumes as manufacturers pull ahead imports in advance of tariff increases and expansion. This spike will be shorter in term than the last one, but it means the industry will continue to need an elevated number of trucks in the coming weeks."

Major findings in the free monthly report note:

Auction Pricing Up Unexpectedly

Lower sales volume cause swing in averages

Retail Pricing Ticked Upwards

Dealers sold fewer trucks than last month, but at higher prices

Medium Duty Trucks Flat to Downwards

A newer mix of trucks has entered the market in recent months

J.D. Power Valuation Services (formerly NADA Used Car Guide) is a leading provider of vehicle valuation products and services to businesses. The team collects and analyzes more than 1 million automotive and truck wholesale and retail transactions per month, and delivers a range of guidebooks, auction data, analysis and data solutions.

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power has offices serving North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

